Bahrain - National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) served as the lead co-ordinator for a BD250 million syndicated financing facility for Eskan Bank.

The financing agreement, signed in the presence of the Housing and Urban Planning Minister and Eskan Bank chairperson Amna Al Rumaihi, saw NBB work alongside several leading local, regional, and international institutions.

The funding is designated to support the national housing programmes under Bahrain’s Government Plan 2023–2026, aiming to accelerate the delivery of housing solutions for Bahraini citizens.

“We are proud to be part of this significant collaboration as the sole coordinator and one of the lead arrangers,” said NBB Group chief executive officer Usman Ahmed.

Mr Ahmed added that the financing would positively impact the housing sector and contribute to Bahrain’s social and economic development, aligning with NBB’s commitment to national priorities.

The deal reflects NBB’s role in public-private partnerships driving national development, the bank said.

