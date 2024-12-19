Riyadh-based Itmam Consulting Company will launch an initial pubic offering (IPO) and list its shares on the Saudi Stock Exchange’s Parallel Market Nomu in January next year.

The consultancy firm will offer 3 million shares, representing a 14.29% stake, its financial advisor, Yaqeen Capital confirmed on Wednesday.

It has already obtained the approvals from Saudi Exchange and CMA to float its shares. The share offering is slated to run from January 5 to January 12, 2025.

Founded in 2018, Itmam offers consulting services with a focus on strategy, business and governance.

