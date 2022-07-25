WORLD
Special Coverage
Sheikh Khalifa Passes Away
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
The Future of Cryptos
COVID-19 Updates
Politics of Oil
UAE Realty Market
Technology and Telecom
July 25, 2022
TECHNOLOGY
STC’s Mena Hub to build infrastructure with Greek telco
TECHNOLOGY
Egypt starts new phase of digital services based on electronic signature: MCIT
TECHNOLOGY
Saudi unveils new archaeological discoveries at Al-Faw
TECHNOLOGY
Russia fines Google $34mln for breaching competition rules
TECHNOLOGY
Saudi Azm seals agreement to develop Shefaa platform
TECHNOLOGY
Diriyah Gate Development Authority signs cooperation agreement with Saudi Post
TECHNOLOGY
UAE’s Arrow Labs expands to Greece
TECHNOLOGY
Nilepreneurs Initiative launches 4 new courses for business incubators to support start-up owners
TECHNOLOGY
Google fires software engineer who claimed its AI chatbot is sentient
Read more