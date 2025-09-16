Sterling gained against the dollar on Tuesday, after weaker British jobs data did not shake investors' belief that the Bank of England would keep rates steady, while the U.S. currency was under more pressure from a likely Federal Reserve rate cut.

Sterling rose as much as 0.3% to $1.3645, its highest in more than two months, before paring some of those gains to trade at $1.3624. The pound weakened against the euro , which rose 0.2% to 86.65 pence, consolidating within its recent narrow range.

While the Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points this week amid softening U.S. jobs data, the BoE is widely seen holding steady, which in theory would attract more investors to the higher-yielding pound.

A report on Tuesday from the Office for National Statistics showed payrolls fell for a seventh consecutive month, while private sector wage growth slowed to 4.7% between May and July, down from 4.8% in the previous three months.

The data suggest Britain's labour market is cooling, which could ease some concern among some BoE officials over persistent inflation pressures, but was unlikely to move the needle for Thursday's rate decision.

"UK labour data showed tentative signs weakness may have bottomed out over the summer, though the figures are unlikely to alter the near-term BoE outlook," said Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone.

MUFG senior currency analyst Lee Hardman said the pound would likely get a continued lift from investor expectations of a divergence between BoE and Fed monetary policy.

Elsewhere, the dollar was a touch weaker against a basket of peers, with investors fully expecting a Fed rate cut on Wednesday.

On the political front, the United States and Britain will announce more than $10 billion in energy and tech deals during President Donald Trump's second state visit this week, as London seeks progress on steel tariffs under a broader trade pact.

(Reporting by Canan Sevgili; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Alex Richardson)