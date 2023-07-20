Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has launched its latest route to Erbil, the ancient capital city of the Kurdistan Region in Iraq and an important trade centre for over 8,000 years.

The new route reaffirms the airline’s commitment to carrying the flag of ultra-low-cost travel in the region and unlocking an eclectic mix of travel opportunities for both residents and visitors of the UAE.

Flights to Erbil will commence on October 6 and will operate twice a week on Monday and Friday. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, available in the Arabic language, with fares starting as low as AED289 ($79).

Modern metropolis

Erbil is a modern metropolis with a rich history, warm hospitality, and stunning landscapes. With a vibrant culture and incredible historical sites, including the ancient Citadel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, travellers of all ages can immerse themselves in multiple historical civilisations. Some of the must-see historical and natural attractions include the Sami Abdul Rahman Park, Jalil Khayat Mosque and Kurdish textile museum with memorable and enriching travel experiences awaiting.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is committed to strengthening connectivity between Abu Dhabi and the region, carrying the flag of ultra-low-cost travel, and creating exciting and affordable travel opportunities for everyone. We continue to play a pivotal role in contributing to the growth of the UAE’s travel and tourism sector and connecting its capital with an eclectic mix of marvellous destinations, with Erbil the latest captivating city in our exciting expansion plans. We are committed to expanding our network into more countries across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. We look forward to seeing you on board our aircraft and sharing our love of adventure soon.”

WIZZ Flex

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can change their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low-fares and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

