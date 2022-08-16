Social media
Video
Video
Wealth Management
August 16, 2022
WEALTH MANAGEMENT

GCC SWFs flex financial muscle to expand global influence, boost growth

GCC SWFs flex financial muscle to expand global influence, boost growth
GCC SWFs flex financial muscle to expand global influence, boost growth
INVESTMENT

VIDEO: Saudi's PIF takes share stake in Alphabet, Zoom Video, JP Morgan

VIDEO: Saudi's PIF takes share stake in Alphabet, Zoom Video, JP Morgan
VIDEO: Saudi's PIF takes share stake in Alphabet, Zoom Video, JP Morgan
INVESTMENT

Saudi wealth fund PIF boosts US holdings with stakes in Alphabet, JPMorgan Chase, Amazon

Saudi wealth fund PIF boosts US holdings with stakes in Alphabet, JPMorgan Chase, Amazon
Saudi wealth fund PIF boosts US holdings with stakes in Alphabet, JPMorgan Chase, Amazon
INVESTMENT

Foreign investments in local treasury bills increased by $343mln in June 2022: Egypt's CBE

Foreign investments in local treasury bills increased by $343mln in June 2022: Egypt's CBE
Foreign investments in local treasury bills increased by $343mln in June 2022: Egypt's CBE
INVESTMENT

Saudi Arabia's PIF, Cain invest $900mln in hotelier Aman Group

Saudi Arabia's PIF, Cain invest $900mln in hotelier Aman Group
Saudi Arabia's PIF, Cain invest $900mln in hotelier Aman Group
WEALTH

Egypt’s local liquidity rises 19.8% by April-end

Egypt’s local liquidity rises 19.8% by April-end
Egypt’s local liquidity rises 19.8% by April-end
WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Saudi billionaire’s Kingdom Holding invested $3.4bln globally since 2020

Saudi billionaire’s Kingdom Holding invested $3.4bln globally since 2020
Saudi billionaire’s Kingdom Holding invested $3.4bln globally since 2020
INVESTMENT

Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding invests in Russian energy companies

Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding invests in Russian energy companies
Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding invests in Russian energy companies
ACQUISITION

IHC acquires 50% of Turkish 'Kalyon Enerji' in $490mln transaction

IHC acquires 50% of Turkish 'Kalyon Enerji' in $490mln transaction
IHC acquires 50% of Turkish 'Kalyon Enerji' in $490mln transaction