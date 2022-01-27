Empowers and nurtures Saudi youth through innovation-based University program Future Disruptors Award– premiering at LEAP 2022 to bridge the gap between academia and corporate world. Winner to intern at the company’s IoT centres in Saudi Arabia and Germany

Saudi Arabia, Riyadh : Software AG announces its participation at the inaugural edition of LEAP 2022. With the underlying theme of ‘Empowering the Truly Connected Enterprise’, the tech giant will showcase latest technologies that breakthrough silos and accelerate automation, innovation, and productivity. Software AG’s presence at LEAP will reflect its core focus areas which includes Integration & API Management, IoT & Analytics, and Business Transformation solutions.

“LEAP is expected to become a platform of global vision for the tech community”, said Ahmad Salama, Regional Vice President at Software AG. “With the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, acceleration in innovation is rapid; projects such as NEOM, Red Sea and more are realizing a future fuelled by inventions, liveability, and sustainability for a thriving economy. We believe this vision is also founded on a ‘connected enterprise’ philosophy, which is also adopted and shared by Software AG, to support its acceleration and meet the transformation goals in the kingdom and beyond. At Software AG, we will continue to share global best practices, invent new ones as part of the thriving Saudi digital community, invest in the Kingdom’s economy and its youth, and align ourselves with the country’s vision in mobilizing this technological advancement across public and private sector institutions”.

An IoT powered Smart Warehouse showcase in a gamified setup is anticipated to be the spotlight of the Software AG booth at the show. Visitors will be able to witness IoT in action and experience supply chain with connected equipment to move goods across with optimum efficiency managed by Software AG’s Cumulocity IoT platform. The showcase demonstrates a connected digital ecosystem, both cloud and on-premise, that enables enterprises and organizations to tackle challenges holistically and truly turn data into business value.

Software AG’s flagship Future Disruptors Award will premiere at LEAP 2022. The program, which is organized this year in Riyadh in collaboration with Software AG partner 2P “Perfect Presentation”, aims to nurture innovation by bridging the gap between the corporate and academic worlds; an initiative that contributes to achieving Saudi Vision 2030’s talent development goals. The program includes intensive training and hands-on workshops to university students, led by Software AG experts and partners. Three shortlisted use cases; YAM and DROP from King Saud University and RESCUE ME from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, out of a total of seven participating teams, will exhibit their IoT & AI-driven innovative projects at the show. A team of jury members from reputed government and non-government organizations will determine the winner of the program. The winning team members will be awarded an internship at Software AG’s IoT centres in Saudi Arabia and Germany. This exposure will enable the budding team to gain valuable exposure to the corporate world of software product development & management.

Software AG will host within its LEAP event booth, at the Riyadh Front Expo Centre, Hall 3 Booth B20, its regional partners showcasing their solution offerings on Software AG technology. The participating partners are 700Apps, ACES, Alvarez and Marsal, IB Tech, InnovationTeam, MasterWorks, Palmira, Perfect Presentation (2P), Rootware Technologies, Sutherland Global and Technology Strategies Middle East (TSME).

