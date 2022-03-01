Manama: Seef Properties, one of the leading integrated real estate development companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently signed a lease agreement with Innovative Taste W.L.L. group to open a branch of the prominent dessert shop Crème at Al Liwan project, one of the promising projects developed by Seef Properties through Lama Real Estate W.L.L in Hamala area in the Northern Governorate.

Founded by the prestigious London-based BVC Group, Crème is globally renowned for its signature cookies, soft-serve ice cream, and speciality coffee. Inspired by the team’s French origins, Crème brings a French spirit to American classics – all of which are freshly baked, blended, and brewed on-site daily.

Crème’s space in Al Liwan, occupying 110 square meters, will be only the second branch of the brand to open outside of London; the first was launched in Riyadh in November 2021, also by Innovative Taste W.L.L.

The Al Liwan project was created by Seef Properties to embody Bahrain’s heritage and traditions through a contemporary style and vision. This is reflected by its distinctive design, beautiful features, and its 136 shops and restaurants, hand-selected to meet every visitors’ needs and aspirations.

On this occasion, Seef Properties CEO, Mr. Ahmed Yusuf said: “It brings us great pleasure to welcome one of the most distinguished dessert shops in London to the Al Liwan project. We are pleased that the project has been chosen as the home to Crème’s second branch outside of the United Kingdom, as this aligns with the premium standards and exclusivity of Al Liwan. This project is uniquely positioned to attract investors and those looking for promising real estate projects, due to its unique profile as well as its strategic location near the King Fahd Causeway linking Bahrain and Saudi Arabia - making it ideal for locals and tourists alike.”

Mr. Ahmed Yusuf added: “Al Liwan project continues to record an upward trend in the number of tenants in the retail and hospitality sector, with a diverse portfolio of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. We are optimistic that the project will continue to attract the finest and most prominent international brands, many of which are making their debut in the Kingdom. With the official opening date of the project approaching, we promise all our visitors an inspiring, comfortable and environmentally-friendly atmosphere and a truly unforgettable entertainment and tourism experience.”

For his part, BVC Group Co-Founder Gabriel Cohen stated: “We are pleased to sign this lease agreement with Seef Properties to set up our new store in Hamala, which will be our first shop in Bahrain. We were impressed with the Al Liwan project, making it an ideal choice for our entry into this exciting market.

