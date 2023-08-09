Following the success of the last year, OQGN has launched the third edition of its awareness campaign, “Keep Safe”, in the Dhofar Governorate. The campaign aims to raise individual awareness about maintaining safety by avoiding the risks associated with gatherings and meetings around gas pipelines during the Khareef season. It was launched in the Wilayat of Salalah under the patronage of H.E. Dr Ahmed bin Mohsen Al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, alongside the presence of several officials.

Kicking off on the eighth of August, “Keep Safe” includes a series of awareness programs in three main locations: Attin, Al Mughsayl Beach and Al Hafa Souq. The campaign will showcase insight into and information about OQGN, the exclusive operator of the gas transportation network in Oman, in addition to enhancing individual awareness to ensure their health and safety within gas pipeline areas. Moreover, it will also highlight key existing gas pipeline projects.

The campaign commenced by presenting awareness films about OQGN’s vision and its pioneering efforts in developing and managing gas transportation infrastructure in the Sultanate of Oman. This was followed by guidelines regarding security and safety, which included instructions to refrain from camping or setting up temporary sheds for barbeques and grills, in and around gas pipeline areas. Further awareness to prevent people from organizing unauthorized activities and family gatherings within these areas was touched upon as well.

The group carrying out the campaign also shed light on key existing gas pipeline projects in progress which will add 176.7km to Oman’s infrastructure, in addition to 32.2km of 32-inch pipelines to the South Grid Project. OQGN hosts over 4,030km of pipeline network across the country.

Highlighting the significance of the campaign, Eng. Mansoor Ali Al-Abdali, Managing Director of OQGN, said, “The campaign aims to raise individuals’ awareness about the importance of protecting their safety and well-being. The campaign targets all visitors and tourists of the Dhofar Governorate, both from within the Sultanate of Oman and abroad.”

“We are implementing the gas pipelines network awareness campaign, entitled “Keep Safe”, to ensure the safety of all visitors to the Dhofar Governorate during the Khareef Season. Alongside which, we also aim to safeguard the pipelines from any potential risks during camping, cooking or any other activities that may take place close to these areas,” he added.

He further stated that the launch of the awareness campaign reinforces OQGN’s commitment to enhancing safety and well-being in the neighborhoods and villages that host its 4,030 km-long gas pipeline system. This vast network supplies gas to power plants, water desalination plants, cement and aluminium factories, aluminium smelters, fertilizer and methanol plants, refineries, steel and cement factories, oil companies and more.

OQGN has delivered 99.99+% gas availability over the last 10 years.

In line with OQGN’s commitment to enhancing community awareness about health and safety, the “Keep Safe” Awareness Campaign saw the implementation of other activities, including the distribution of first aid boxes to visitors to Dhofar Governorate from land ports and the airport.

OQGN has also participated in the Traffic Safety Exhibition, organized by the Royal Oman Police (ROP) during the Khareef Season in Dhofar. This is aimed at raising awareness by carrying out workshops for targeted segments in the field of public safety and first aid.

About OQGN:

OQGN holds a natural monopoly over critical gas transportation infrastructure in Oman as the exclusive owner and operator of the natural gas transportation network. OQGN aims to champion the management and development of energy infrastructure through innovative and sustainable solutions. OQGN has more than 450 talents that are responsible for overseeing the smooth running of more than 4,030km of pipeline network. OQGN prides itself on its operational excellence and has delivered 99.99+% gas availability over the last 10 years and recorded no gas supply interruptions in 2022. OQGN’s health and safety record is also testament to its commitment to global standards. Sustainable practices are essential to our operations, and our work is proudly aligned with Oman Vision 2040 to deliver cleaner, more sustainable energy.

