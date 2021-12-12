Dubai, United Arab Emirates: – Taste Estonia is set to expand the presence of Estonian food produce, renowned for ecologically fresh features, in the UAE market. The move will introduce innovative solutions and healthier organic food, while driving quality and sustainability.

Launching in the last quarter of 2021 and throughout 2022, Taste Estonia aims to bring over 20 brands ranging from wild berries to chocolates to the UAE. Both consumers and potential business partners can explore the country’s F&B industry features at the Estonia Pavilion at Expo 2020, with a fuller range of brands set out to be presented at the GulFood 2022 exhibition, happening 13-17 February 2022.

Today, Estonian food products are renowned for hailing from the country with the cleanest air in the world. The quality of Estonian food relies on the clean resources available in the country owing to favourable climatic conditions, which has allowed for Estonia to be recognized as the second largest organic farming country in Europe. Estonian food is rated as the second cleanest in the world, by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of United Nations. According to latest survey Estonia ranks #4 place in urban air quality in the world, with 40% of forests being organic collection area. This year Enterprise Estonia (EAS) was awarded the first-place, Gold Award, by The International Trade Council (ITC), recognizing EAS as the leading Export Promotion Agency in the world.

As consumer habits are changing around the world, Estonian food processors are quick to react to these adjustments thanks to their relatively small size and innovative approach to scientific advancements. The global trend is increasingly moving towards healthier food that provides consumers with extra benefits, such as more protein. This is one area where Estonians truly stand out for their innovation and product development.

