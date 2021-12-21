Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) ‘s efforts to empower Emirati women and support their representation in the energy sector increase the contribution of DEWA’s Emirati female employees to achieve its goals and strengthen its global role in the utility sector. As part of hosting the Expo in Dubai, DEWA completed several mega projects. The Emirati female engineers at DEWA exert loyal and constructive efforts to support DEWA’s goals to achieve the wise leadership’s vision to host the best edition of Expo in Dubai. Female engineers play a substantial role in completing several mega projects by DEWA. DEWA provides a competitive environment based on competency, excellence, dedication and recognition. This enhances their role to expediting DEWA projects which support sustainable energy for the facilities at the Expo according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, praised the efforts of Emirati female engineers who leave a legacy behind after constructing three substations at the Expo 2020 Dubai site as well as other DEWA projects in its capacity as the Official Sustainable Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai. The cost of DEWA projects at Expo 2020 Dubai has reached AED 4.26 billion.

“Emirati women’s achievements have become an inspiring global model of effective national work as well as a source of inspiration for current and future generations. These achievements would not have been possible without the female empowerment journey initiated by the late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ensure this empowerment journey continues, with opportunities for both genders in a positive and motivational environment. At DEWA, we adopt fair policies and an inclusive environment for men and women equally. The number of female employees at DEWA has reached 1,943 women working across different divisions. This number includes 720 women in the technical and engineering department, whereas 311 women hold senior positions at DEWA. Emirati women constitute 81.5% of the total female workforce at DEWA. Emirati women at the R&D Centre constitute 34.2% with high degrees in scientific and engineering fields,” added Al Tayer.

“My work for the Expo 2020 Dubai focused on planning and extending high voltage cables (132 kilovolt) at DEWA’s 132/11 KV substations at Expo site. I worked closely with the team at Expo 2020 Dubai to align the work track with the wise leadership’s vision to organise an exceptional edition of this world-class event, commit to DEWA’s high international standards, and consolidate DEWA’s leadership and excellence,” said Maha Ahli, Engineer, Power NOC& Estimation Department, Distribution (Power) at DEWA.

“As a specialised engineer in planning power distribution projects, I participated in scheduling and implementing the three substations in addition to coordinating with technical teams at DEWA and the Expo 2020 committee to complete all the work within the given timeframe. My work for Expo 2020 Dubai has expanded my experience in engineering and fieldwork. It has also strengthened my communication skills. I want to thank the top management of DEWA for their efforts to employ women in the engineering and technical division, localise these specialisations and prepare capable Emiratis to meet DEWA’s needs,” said Fatima Mohamed Hilal, from Engineer, Project and Engineering Department, the Distribution (Power) division at DEWA.

“Emirati women proved their competency in different areas from science to research and even space. Expo 2020 Dubai is a new historic challenge and accomplishment through which Emirati women have made outstanding achievements. My role focused on supervising the construction and civil work as well as follow-up and coordination to ensure all notes were considered,” said Jawaher Alzahrani, Engineer, Distribution Assets Management Department, Distribution (Power) at DEWA.

“I worked on following-up on the three substations and conducted regular visits to ensure the safety and effectiveness of all devices used. This is according to the highest quality, safety, and security standards. I also coordinated with the emergency team to ensure their effective and immediate response. I look forward to the Expo’s launch and reap the harvest of our efforts by impressing the world during the largest and most popular world event,” said Nouf Abdalla, Distribution Assets Management Department, Distribution (Power) at DEWA.

DEWA supports Expo 2020 Dubai electricity and water infrastructure projects using the latest smart systems. DEWA provides Expo 2020 with clean energy from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model.

DEWA has completed several mega projects and achievements, as part of hosting the Expo 2020 Dubai. These include constructing three 132/11 kilovolt (kV) substations with 45 kilometres of high-voltage (132kV) cables. The substations are named Sustainability, Mobility and Opportunity after the three sub-themes of Expo 2020 Dubai and cost around AED 420 million. DEWA is also building water-transmission networks with pipelines that are 600 and 1,200 mm in diameter, with pumping and distribution stations. With a planned budget of AED 515 million, these projects will increase water-flow rates and ensure an adequate water supply according to the highest international standards of quality and availability.

DEWA has installed 19 electric vehicle (EV) Green Charger stations at several locations of Expo 2020 Dubai. It installed five Green Chargers at Expo’s three pavilions: Opportunity; Sustainability and Mobility; 2 stations at the offices of Expo Dubai; and 2 stations at ENOC'S Service Station of the Future. The Green Chargers will serve the electric vehicles visitors to the Expo. These Green Chargers are enough to charge 34 electric vehicles simultaneously at Expo 2020 Dubai.

