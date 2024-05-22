PHOTO
- EuroTech ME Summer 2024 internships’ program is now receiving applications
Dubai, UAE: – EuroTech ME is excited to announce that applications for its highly anticipated summer internships’ program are now open. The program is set to begin in June, offering an exceptional opportunity for young professionals, and students to gain valuable experience in multiple positions.
Michael Andersen, Founder & CEO of EuroTech ME, is accelerating his support and empowerment of youth through multiple initiatives including summer internships. "Recruiting and providing the right mentorship is a priority to us as an organization in order to bring the right elements to the team and have them grow stronger skills, but it is also a priority to me personally as both a leader and a father. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has a pool of extremely talented individuals. Additionally, for companies, it presents a great opportunity to leverage such high-skilled profiles while sharing best practices with them,” said Andersen.
Youth unemployment remains a challenge for graduates around the world. Many young individuals face difficulties in finding job opportunities that match their skills and career aspirations. EuroTech ME's series of internships, through the year(s), aims to address this issue by providing a platform for young talent based in the UAE to explore their passions, gain hands-on experience, and develop essential skills for their future careers.
EuroTech ME's summer internship program offers comprehensive training in various roles, from technical, to marketing or operations. Interns will work closely with seasoned professionals, gaining insights into industry best practices and cutting-edge technologies. This program not only aims to nurture talent but also to help young professionals understand where is their true passion.
Prospective interns are encouraged to apply early, as spots are limited and the selection process is highly competitive. Interested candidates can submit their applications through EuroTech ME's official website.
About EuroTech ME
EuroTech ME was founded in 2009 by Michael Andersen, CEO and serial investor, and it is one of the leaders in IT services, AV, and security solution providers in the Middle East region. At EuroTech ME, we pride ourselves on providing the highest level of quality possible and state-of-the-art results. Our vision is to raise the industry standard through leading by example and constantly exceed our customers' expectations. We have multiple teams that provide a broad range of services and solutions, such as Information Technology, Audiovisual, Security, and Structured Cabling. We also offer ongoing and managed services for these fields. The difference EuroTech ME brings to the table is our highly skilled, world-class personnel, along with cutting-edge technologies, solutions, integration, and design. We also provide cutting-edge consultancy services, infrastructure designs, supply, deployments, and migrations with the highest quality standards to carry your business into the future. More information at: https://www.eurotechme.com/ and info@eurotechme.com
PR Contact:
Marevak Consulting
info@marevak.com