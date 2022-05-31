Exelus owns Nomadeec, a platform for healthcare professionals in the field to communicate with emergency call centers, and assess patients directly via secure video call

Nomadeec also allows remote consultations and assessments across multiple healthcare channels

This acquisition reinforces Orange Business Services’ strategy of developing solutions for healthcare professionals

Paris: Today Enovacom, the Orange Business Services healthcare subsidiary, announced the acquisition of Exelus, the French leader in emergency and day to day telemedicine. Exelus owns the mobile telemedicine solution Nomadeec.

Nomadeec provides healthcare professionals with state-of-the-art tools to remotely carry out scheduled consultations, assessments, and care appointments, as well as emergency telemedicine (triage over telephone, video and electronic Patient Care Record). It meets the needs of emergency and everyday healthcare facilities and professionals who want to further their use of telemedicine to strengthen regional cooperation and streamline patient care pathways. The platform offers simple and effective digital tools that are tailored to each user profile.

Nomadeec has already been deployed within 25% of emergency medical service organizations in France (SAMUs), more than 200 health and social care centers and more than 150 ambulance companies, creating a complete regional network that provides a single solution for all these new uses of telemedicine. This platform will complement Enovacom’s range of solutions and strengthen its strategy of developing solutions for healthcare professionals.

Combining expertise from Enovacom, Orange Business Services and Exelus will help to ensure the development of Nomadeec and accelerate its roll out both in France and abroad. As part of Orange Business Services, Enovacom can leverage its vital and unique skills in the telemedicine market within the larger areas of networks, 5G, IoT, interoperability and data security. This acquisition reinforces Orange Business Services’ strategic positioning as a trusted partner for digital transformation in the area of e-health.

“We are excited to be joining Enovacom at a time when telemedicine is an essential part of the health system. We are going to benefit from the strength and expertise of the Orange Group, and we will create many synergies to accelerate the roll out of our platform Nomadeec in France and abroad,” explained Xavier Maurin, CEO and Co-founder of Exelus.

“We are delighted that the talented team of experts behind Nomadeec is joining Enovacom to further achieve our purpose of saving critical time for and providing healthcare professionals with digital solutions. Telemedicine is a strategic area for healthcare facilities and patients alike. Bringing Exelus on board means that, from within Orange Business Services, Enovacom will be able to offer a unique telemedicine solution to the market,” says Laurent Frigara, Deputy CEO and Co-founder of Enovacom.

The completion of this acquisition is subject to conditions precedent.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services is a network-native digital services company and the global enterprise division of the Orange Group. It connects, protects and innovates for enterprises around the world to support sustainable business growth. Leveraging its connectivity and system integration expertise throughout the digital value chain, Orange Business Services is well placed to support global businesses in areas such as software-defined networks, multi-cloud services, Data and AI, smart mobility services, and cybersecurity. It securely accompanies enterprises across every stage of the data lifecycle end-to-end, from collection, transport, storage and processing to analysis and sharing.

With companies thriving on innovation, Orange Business Services places its customers at the heart of an open collaborative ecosystem. This includes its 28,500 employees, the assets and expertise of the Orange Group, its technology and business partners, and a pool of finely selected start-ups. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, put their trust in Orange Business Services.

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 42.5 billion euros in 2021 and 278 million customers worldwide at 31 Mars 2022. Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN). In December 2019, Orange presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, guided by social and environmental accountability. While accelerating in growth areas, such as B-to-B services and placing data and AI at the heart of innovation, the entire Orange Group will be an attractive and responsible employer.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

