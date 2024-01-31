Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has revealed that the number of DEWA’s electricity accounts reached 1,173,631 accounts by the end of 2023 compared to 1,116,575 by the end of 2022, an increase of around 5%.

Al Tayer said that DEWA continues to develop a leading energy and water infrastructure and expand the transmission and distribution networks to keep pace with the increase in Dubai’s population, the number of its visitors, and the economic and urban prosperity of the Emirate. The population of Dubai has exceeded 3.6 million people and more than 4.8 million people during the day. This is expected to grow to 5.8 million and 7.8 million during the day by 2040, according to the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Al Tayer explained that DEWA’s expansion plans are based on demand forecast until 2033, considering the Emirate’s demographic and economic growth. He added that DEWA’s total capacity increased to 16,270MW of electricity and 495 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) of desalinated water.

DEWA’s results surpass major European and American utilities in several key performance indicators. In 2023, DEWA achieved a new world record in electricity Customer Minutes Lost (CML) per year, as Dubai recorded 1.06 minutes per customer, compared to around 15 minutes recorded by leading utility companies in the European Union.