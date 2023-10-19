Beyon Solutions to Acquire Majority Stake in ‘INSOMEA’

Acquisition is Important Step in Line with Beyon Solutions Growth Strategy

Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Solutions, part of the Beyon Group, has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in INSOMEA Computer Solutions, operating in Bahrain, Tunisia and the wider MEA region. INSOMEA is recognised as a leading regional cloud IT solution consultancy and managed services provider specialized in Microsoft technology.

The deal was signed by Beyon Group CEO and Beyon Solutions Chairman, Mikkel Vinter and INSOMEA’s founders Nabil Youssef and Hejer Krichene, during a meeting which took place at the Beyon Stand during GITEX 2023.

INSOMEA, a Microsoft Advanced Specialisation Partner, Microsoft Security Services Partner and Microsoft Partner of the Year for Bahrain and Tunisia in 2023, is specialized in Modern Workplace, Cloud Migration, App Modernization and Security. Beyon Solutions is a Digital transformation system integrator delivering scalable, efficient, and secure outcome focused solutions to organisations. The acquisition of INSOMEA will support Beyon Solutions strategic plans to grow its IT services, particularly leveraging the relationship with Microsoft with the ambition of becoming a leading Microsoft services provider in Bahrain and regionally.

Beyon Group CEO and Beyon Solutions Chairman, Mikkel Vinter commented on the acquisition saying, “This significant step aligns with Beyon Solutions' strategic objectives of regional expansion and developing an expansive range of solutions and services that deliver on the needs of clients in achieving their strategic outcomes. The company is positioned well to become a market leader, renowned for its centre of excellence in delivering Microsoft technology solutions and the acquisition serves to further enhance the Beyon Solutions Group capabilities.”

Nabil Youssef CEO and founder of INSOMEA, shared, "We are thrilled to be a part of Beyon Group and anticipate the expansion of our award-winning solutions to a broader customer base in Bahrain, Tunisia and the MEA region.”



“Our achievement is a testament to our multinational, highly professional, and fully committed team and the continuous trust of our long-term customers. Insomea is already serving some of the larger corporations in Bahrain, including companies under the Beyon Group, and through the acquisition they will be able to extend their operational team and regional outreach,” he added.

The Beyon Group of companies is focused on creating an international, thriving, and diverse portfolio that spans across a variety of sectors, supported by key partnerships and acquisitions.

Beyon Solutions, an agile IT and digital transformation consultancy offering cutting edge system integration solutions to businesses of all sizes, to help them build a scalable, efficient, and secure IT landscape. Beyon Solutions capitalizes on its solid partnerships with leading global ICT providers.