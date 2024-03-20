Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Solutions, part of the Beyon Group, has completed the acquisition of a controlling stake in INSOMEA Computer Solutions, which was announced in October 2023. INSOMEA, operating in Bahrain, Tunisia and the wider MEA region is recognised as a leading regional cloud IT solution consultancy and managed services provider specialized in Microsoft technology.

Beyon Solutions is establishing a strong reputation as a Digital transformation system integrator delivering scalable, efficient, and secure outcome focused solutions to organisations. The acquisition of INSOMEA will support the company’s strategic plans to grow its IT services, particularly leveraging the relationship with Microsoft with the ambition of becoming a leading Microsoft services provider in Bahrain and regionally.

CEO Beyon Digital Growth, Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa said, “Beyon Solutions is thrilled to have completed the INSOMEA acquisition and both teams look forward to collaborating to deliver a comprehensive range of solutions to benefit our broader customer base across the region.”

“This significant step in completing the INSOMEA deal supports Beyon Solutions' strategic objectives of expanding both its portfolio and regional footprint. Furthermore, it enables us to enhance our capabilities by growing as a centre of excellence in delivering Microsoft technology solutions,” he added.

The Beyon Group of companies is focused on creating an international, thriving, and diverse portfolio that spans across a variety of sectors, supported by key partnerships and acquisitions.

Beyon Solutions -

Beyon Solutions, an agile IT and digital transformation consultancy offering cutting edge system integration solutions to businesses of all sizes, to help them build a scalable, efficient, and secure IT landscape. Beyon Solutions capitalizes on its solid partnerships with leading global ICT providers.