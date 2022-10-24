Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles - the authorized distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region - has launched an exciting ‘Patrol Big Savings’ offer for customers looking to purchase new models from the global automotive brand Nissan.

Under this offer, customers can save over AED 25,000 while purchasing any of the three Nissan new models - Patrol (V6 & V8), Patrol Super Safari, and NISMO. The offer, which is valid until the 7th of November 2022, comes as part of Al Masaood Automobiles’ commitment to provide best value to customers in their car purchase journey.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “We are consistently striving to reach and serve customers in ways that best answer their needs. Our "Patrol Big Savings" promotion reaffirms our dedication to providing customers the best value possible by introducing exclusive deals that make it easier for them to purchase their preferred Nissan vehicle.”

Nissan buyers can also enjoy a worry-free drive with benefits such as five years of service contract, free insurance, and five years unlimited mileage warranty. Additionally, customers can access deferred payments benefits (buy now and pay next year option) to facilitate their car purchase process.

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles – authorised distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region for over 38 years - brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger, and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet, and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 10 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 5 Service Centres and 6 Spare Parts outlets. In 2019, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Recently, Al Masaood Automobiles successfully bagged the Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal year after outperforming other Nissan dealers internationally within its segment. Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-ups with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating the purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

