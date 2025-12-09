An easy, secure and private way to accept contactless payments with only an iPhone, no additional hardware needed
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 December 2025 - SoéPay now enables its Hong Kong merchants to seamlessly and securely accept in-person contactless payments with Tap to Pay on iPhone. Tap to Pay on iPhone accepts all forms of contactless payments, including contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets, using only an iPhone and the「SoéPay - Tap to Pay」iOS app — no additional hardware or payment terminal is needed.
At checkout, the merchant will simply prompt the customer to hold their contactless payment method near the merchant's iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology. Tap to Pay on iPhone also supports PIN entry, which includes accessibility options.
Tap to Pay on iPhone uses the built-in features of iPhone to keep business and customer data private and secure. When a payment is processed, Apple doesn't store card numbers or transaction information on the device or on Apple servers.*
Tap to Pay on iPhone through SoéPay supports all major card networks, including Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay, American Express, and JCB, providing merchants with comprehensive payment acceptance.
SoéPay's accelerated merchant onboarding process allows merchants to begin accepting contactless payments via iPhone (iPhone XS or later, running the latest version of iOS) in as fast as 60 minutes once all requirements are met in two steps: (1) iOS app installation and (2) in-app KYC (Know Your Customer) verification.
"We have rolled out Tap to Pay on iPhone for the first wave of merchant categories: taxi services, delivery, florists, pop-up shops, and personalized onsite service providers. We see merchants effortlessly using their iPhones to conveniently and securely accept contactless payments and believe these transformative benefits enhance both their efficiency and their brand image," says Sam Or, Chief Revenue Officer of SoéPay.
Hong Kong businesses can also get special offers on devices and data plans when signing up for Tap to Pay on iPhone with Hong Kong Telecommunications through participating payment platforms.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About SoéPay
SoéPay is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SPECTRA Technologies Holdings Company Limited and a comprehensive one-stop merchant payment solution provider, offering not only multiple payment methods but also a globally PCI DSS-certified cloud-based merchant system, backed by an experienced customer service and technical support team to deliver reliable support services for merchants
SoéPay
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.