PERSOL is Asia-Pacific's leading Staffing and HR solutions partner, operating across 13 markets with deep local insight and regional scale. With more than 140 offices and decades of experience, we deliver integrated workforce solutions that are tailored, tech-enabled, and designed for the dynamic world of work. We combine human expertise with smart technology to help organisations solve workforce challenges, unlock potential, and stay ahead of change. From recruitment and talent management to workforce strategy and advisory, our collaborative approach puts your goals at the centre. In 2025, we came together under the PERSOL name - reflecting our bold vision for the future of work and our Group's Vision: 'Work and Smile'. Whether you're building teams, growing careers, or transforming how work gets done, we're here.

PERSOL Outsourcing is a regional strategic partner delivering comprehensive outsourcing solutions that seamlessly integrates people, process, and technology. As a newly integrated brand following the rebranding of P-Serv and EVO, PERSOL Outsourcing unites three decades of operational excellence with deep domain expertise to drive agility and resilience for enterprises across Asia-Pacific.

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