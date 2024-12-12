Chiang Mai Design Week is an annual design festival hosted in Chiang Mai by the Creative Economy Agency (CEA), celebrating its 10th year (2015–2024). The festival serves as a dynamic platform for exchanging perspectives, experiences, and knowledge in design and creativity. It also fosters engagement through design, offering meaningful experiences to children, youth, communities, tourists, and enthusiasts alike. The festival features diverse activities, including exhibitions, talks, workshops, arts programs, and live performances, aimed at enhancing quality of life while infusing Chiang Mai with a vibrant, creative atmosphere. Events span iconic areas like Klang Wiang, rich in culture and local traditions, and Chang Moi–Tha Phae, home to TCDC Chiang Mai, a modern hub of design knowledge. In addition to these key districts, Chiang Mai Design Week also hosts programs in other significant areas throughout the city, offering visitors a fresh perspective on Chiang Mai and the chance to experience its unique creative spirit up close. About Creative Economy Agency (Public Organization) The Creative Economy Agency (Public Organization) or CEA was established on August 14, 2018, as an organization under the supervision of the Prime Minister's Office to promote and develop the potential of the creative economy as a driving force towards a balanced and sustainable economy in the long term. One of CEA's key missions is to establish creative economy districts by promoting and developing areas that foster a creative environment and encourage the growth of new businesses as well as aims to strengthen connections with surrounding communities. Additionally, CEA is responsible for promoting the growth of the creative industries by developing capabilities and linking networks, utilizing creativity as a tool to enhance businesses and improve the quality of life for the Thai people.

