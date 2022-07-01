Social media
July 1, 2022
EQUITIES

EFG Capital raises stake in Maridive

EQUITIES

Juhayna's OGM approves dividends for 2021

TRANSPORT

Egypt inaugurates Adly Mansour Central Station, LRT's 1st phase

M&A

Domty receives compulsory purchase offer from Expedition Investments

FINTECH

Dubai-based digital banking start-up YAP raises $41mln for expansion

TRANSPORT

EIB backs Cairo Metro Line 3 with $626mln financing

TRANSPORT

Egypt’s Al-Sisi inaugurates Adly Mansour Metro Station, launches LRT electric train

EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Gulf bourses end mixed; Egypt hits lowest in over 2 years

ENERGY

Egypt's Qalaa Holdings achieves over $994mln in consolidated revenues in 1Q

