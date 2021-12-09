PHOTO
DUBAI: The state of Uttar Pradesh (UP) is set to showcase its diverse business ecosystem along with vast investment opportunities across key sectors Food processing, Tourism, Textiles, MSMEs, Healthcare, etc. at the India Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai as the state week commences from 10th December.
The state will be promoting its key sectors, government initiatives and cultural heritage with various business focused sessions and performances till 23rd December at the Expo 2020 Dubai. The week (10-23 December) will start with a recorded inaugural address by the Chief Minister of UP, Shri Yogi Adityanath followed by the virtual keynote address from Shri Sidharth Nath Singh, Minister for MSME, Textile and NRI, Government of Uttar Pradesh and Shri Satish Mahana, Minister for Industrial Development, Government of Uttar Pradesh.
Shri Maneesh Chauhan, Director, Industries, Government of Uttar Pradesh along with Dr. Muthukumarasamy B, Special Secretary, Industries, Government of Uttar Pradesh will also be present at the inaugural event.
As part of the state week, the UP delegation will be meeting potential investors, industry associations in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, and heads of global companies to explore trade and investment opportunities for the state. The discussions will be focussed around the sectoral advantages and policy frameworks, investor & sector perspectives, with representatives inviting investors to participate in the state’s success.
The delegation will also participate in ‘Elevate’, the start-up pitching session organised by Invest India on 14th December and attend sessions on India’s education system on 15th December. The state will host an array of cultural performances and food festival throughout the week to highlight the state’s cultural diversity and heritage.
The state will hold various B2B and G2B meetings to enable the state secure business opportunities on a global platform. The state will host various discussions around the Handloom and Textile sector, Tourism & Culture of Uttar Pradesh, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Agro, Food Processing & Dairy, Education & Skill Development, Infrastructure, Defence, Aerospace, Homeland Security, Logistics & Warehousing, Electric Vehicle manufacturing, among others.
-Ends-
To know more about India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, please visit:
Website - https://www.indiaexpo2020.com/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/indiaatexpo2020/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/indiaatexpo2020/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/IndiaExpo2020?s=09
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/india-expo-2020/?viewAsMember=true
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6uOcYsc4g_JWMfS_Dz4Fhg/featured
Koo - https://www.kooapp.com/profile/IndiaExpo2020
To know more about Expo 2020 Dubai, please visit - https://www.expo2020dubai.com/en
For more information or any media query, please contact –
Mr. Santosh Tiwari
APCO Worldwide
Email – santiwari@apcoworldwide.com
Mr. Vipin Chanddra
APCO Worldwide
Mob - +91 9582731432
Email – vchanddra@apcoworldwide.com
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.