DUBAI: The state of Uttar Pradesh (UP) is set to showcase its diverse business ecosystem along with vast investment opportunities across key sectors Food processing, Tourism, Textiles, MSMEs, Healthcare, etc. at the India Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai as the state week commences from 10th December.

The state will be promoting its key sectors, government initiatives and cultural heritage with various business focused sessions and performances till 23rd December at the Expo 2020 Dubai. The week (10-23 December) will start with a recorded inaugural address by the Chief Minister of UP, Shri Yogi Adityanath followed by the virtual keynote address from Shri Sidharth Nath Singh, Minister for MSME, Textile and NRI, Government of Uttar Pradesh and Shri Satish Mahana, Minister for Industrial Development, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Shri Maneesh Chauhan, Director, Industries, Government of Uttar Pradesh along with Dr. Muthukumarasamy B, Special Secretary, Industries, Government of Uttar Pradesh will also be present at the inaugural event.

As part of the state week, the UP delegation will be meeting potential investors, industry associations in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, and heads of global companies to explore trade and investment opportunities for the state. The discussions will be focussed around the sectoral advantages and policy frameworks, investor & sector perspectives, with representatives inviting investors to participate in the state’s success.

The delegation will also participate in ‘Elevate’, the start-up pitching session organised by Invest India on 14th December and attend sessions on India’s education system on 15th December. The state will host an array of cultural performances and food festival throughout the week to highlight the state’s cultural diversity and heritage.

The state will hold various B2B and G2B meetings to enable the state secure business opportunities on a global platform. The state will host various discussions around the Handloom and Textile sector, Tourism & Culture of Uttar Pradesh, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Agro, Food Processing & Dairy, Education & Skill Development, Infrastructure, Defence, Aerospace, Homeland Security, Logistics & Warehousing, Electric Vehicle manufacturing, among others.

-Ends-

To know more about India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, please visit:

Website - https://www.indiaexpo2020.com/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/indiaatexpo2020/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/indiaatexpo2020/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/IndiaExpo2020?s=09

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/india-expo-2020/?viewAsMember=true

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6uOcYsc4g_JWMfS_Dz4Fhg/featured

Koo - https://www.kooapp.com/profile/IndiaExpo2020

To know more about Expo 2020 Dubai, please visit - https://www.expo2020dubai.com/en

For more information or any media query, please contact –

Mr. Santosh Tiwari

APCO Worldwide

Email – santiwari@apcoworldwide.com

Mr. Vipin Chanddra

APCO Worldwide

Mob - +91 9582731432

Email – vchanddra@apcoworldwide.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021