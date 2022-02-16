UAE: As part of the Year of the 50th celebrations, the UAE’s Golden Jubilee Committee announces its latest initiative, First Step. The initiative invites those who call the UAE home to write down their first steps towards achieving their dreams and goals that they envision in the next 50 years. Participants can submit their First Step using a custom template available on the Year of the 50th website.

First Step follows the Letters to the Future initiative, which called upon all those who consider the UAE home to write a letter to their future selves, map out their dreams, and envision their future in the country.

The recent initiative asks those dreamers and anyone that calls the UAE home to identify an actionable first step towards achieving their goals and turning their dreams into reality. By writing and committing to those first steps, the UAE public is thus encouraged to envision themselves as key contributors and builders of the nation in the near future and throughout the next 50 years.

Communities across the Emirates are encouraged to submit their first steps to the website www.UAEYearOf.ae, which will subsequently be published online as the blueprints of the UAE’s future.

First Step is the latest initiative by the UAE Golden Jubilee Committee, which governs year-long initiatives, activities and grand celebrations that engage all those who call the UAE home. The Year of the 50th ends in March 2022.

About the UAE Golden Jubilee Committee:

The UAE Golden Jubilee Committee was formed in December 2019 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, with Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed as Vice Chair, the Committee is tasked with mapping out the Emirates’ Golden Jubilee celebrations, developing and executing a comprehensive plan to mark the Year of the 50th on both federal and local government levels. The Committee is also working towards delivering a diverse agenda covering four strategic pillars that include development initiatives to drive changes across social, economic and development policies for generations to come.

