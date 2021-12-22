The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Khalifa University of Science and Technology to collaborate on the Emirates Lunar Mission in the field of technological and scientific research activities. The MoU was signed by H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC and Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President, Khalifa University of Science and Technology.

The MoU further details other scopes of work including exchange of practical experiences and development of human resources in order to facilitate the implementation of the partnership and cooperation in all fields, activities and systems for data linkage to serve the general interest of the UAE.

H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Khalifa University of Science and Technology for the Emirates Lunar Mission. Building a talent pool of the next generation of space engineers is vital to the sustainable growth of the space industry. The knowledge garnered through this collaboration will benefit the scientific community and the signing of this memorandum will provide impetus to explore newer research activities and application possibilities in the field of STEM.”

Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice-President, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, said: “We are delighted to enter into the MoU with Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre to collaborate on exchange of data and information regarding ‘Rashid Rover’ of the Emirates Lunar Mission, the first Arab mission to the moon. Khalifa University has the infrastructure, expertise, and human capital needed to support the Emirates Lunar Mission and ensure that the UAE’s space ambitions are achievable, in line with the vision of the country’s leadership. Moreover, Khalifa University’s Space Technology and Innovation Center and other research centers will assist in the work undertaken for this mission to help ensure its success.”

