F5 Global, the UAE’s homegrown sustainable athleisure brand announced the launch of its new online store (ww.f5global.com), as part of its mission to promote ethical fashion, and production. The new F5 website includes sustainable, organic, and vegan streetwear that looks fresh, and has a comfortable fit.
The collection is made using lightweight and durable materials, offering a range of products from cropped tees, leggings, hoodies, and joggers to face masks. Initially, F5 Global was only available at selected Athlete’s Co stores in 4 GCC countries. The new e-commerce platform’s mission is to make sustainable fashion accessible globally while offering same-day delivery to customers in the UAE.
"The launch of www.f5global.com will allow customers to shop from our sustainable collections globally. My mission is to raise awareness on conscious consumerism and grow F5 Global into the international market to make environmental-friendly fashion more accessible.” Said Sarisha Ved.
Based on data from Simon-Kucher & Partners (Oct 2021) 85 percent of consumers have shifted their purchase behavior towards being more sustainable in the past five years. Including generational differences in attitude. Additionally, 32 percent of Millennials will choose a sustainable alternative, compared to 24-29 percent of older generations.
The inception of the F5 Global brand started during a memorable visit to India, where Sarisha took part in the family tradition of handing out school supplies and necessities to underprivileged children. This initiative inspired her to create an ethical brand which involves sustainability and community initiatives to support the less privileged.
About F5
Launched in March 2021, home-grown concept F5 is a sustainable fashion brand, the brainchild of 16-year-old entrepreneur Sarisha Ved. F5 brand is the only Apparel Group home-grown brand that has a range of products such as mobile phone cases, reusable face masks, wallets, bags and unisex athleisure clothing with Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), Fairtrade & Global Recycling Standards certificates, with 100% of the products manufactured at SMETA (Sedex Members Ethical Trade Audit)- approved facilities. All F5 products are made from organic or recycled material, incorporating zero waste principles, wherein material including mobile cases and plastic used for packing is compostable.
