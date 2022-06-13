As a part of its investment strategy to expand its geographical presence in the Kingdom and to meet the expected demand for Dongfeng cars in the Saudi market, the Universal Motor Agencies ( ALTAWKILAT), the authorized dealer of Dongfeng cars in Saudi Arabia, has already operated the showrooms and service and spare parts centers for Dongfeng cars in the cites of Jeddah, Riyadh, Dhahran, Madina and Abha . The company’s strategy also includes opening integrated showrooms, service and spare part centers in Makkah and Jazan which are expected to be opened within the last quarter of 2022, as well as a major expansion plan to enhance presence in several cities during 2023.

The new showrooms and service centers were stylishly designed and were equipped using the latest technologies that help provides customers with specifications and all information of cars.

On this occasion, Dongfeng launched the latest models of multi-purpose Dongfeng cars, AX7 passenger Sedan, and A30 modern car which were admired by guests. This reflects the consumers’ trust in Dongfeng, the giant Chinese automaker, which is one of the biggest Chinese automakers in terms of output. Various models of light-duty commercial cars (C72), medium-duty C35 and C31, C32 van with payload 3 tons, and E32 with payload of 4 tons were also showcased, which help enhance the Saudi market’s need for commercial cars.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chairman of Universal Motor Agencies Mr. Mohammed Abduljawad said “We are pleased with the launching of our major investment strategy of Dongfeng and the opening of showrooms and service centers which were designed adopting the latest standards in order to provide the best service to our clients and improve the growing sales in the Saudi market”.

“Operating the new centers will enhance the competitive position of Dongfeng cars in the Saudi market and meet the expectations of our customers all over the Kingdom, which is a part of ALTAWKILAT’s expansion strategy that aims to increase the share of Dongfeng in the Saudi market as more integrated centers are expected to be opened in Makkah and Jazan by the end of this year, bringing the total number to 7 centers comprising showrooms, service centers and spare parts centers. This will enable us provide all facilitation and after-sale services to our clients , as well as granting the enthusiasts of Dongfeng, the fast-growing Chinese marque in automobile business, a unique experience to get to know the latest models of Dongfeng in the Saudi market and keeping up with the fast-growing share of Dongfeng in the Saudi market”, he added .

Mr. Aljawad went on to say “The Universal Motor Agencies (ALTAWKILAT) is one of the most important leading automobile companies in the Saudi market. We are always keen to keep up with the latest developments in automotive industry through the continuous improvement of services provided to our clients, either sale services or after-sale services, so as to increase our share of car sales in the Saudi market.

You can visit Dongfeng website in Saudi Arabia through the following link:

https://www.dongfeng-ksa.com