The Saudi Awwal bank has been awarded the Global Banking Innovation Award for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in 2023, from the Digital Banker magazine in recognition of the " Outstanding Initiative for Opening and Managing Accounts for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).” This is to recognize the bank's efforts to facilitate procedures and provide innovative banking solutions to benefit companies and institutions operating in this sector.

The Digital Banker annual awards are granted to leading international financial institutions in the banking sector around the world, primarily recognizing banks that have been recognized for their innovative use of digital technologies to provide banking products and services based on international standards and the opinions of elite consultants and experts.

Mr. Yasser Al-Barrak, CEO of Corporate and Institutional Banking at SAB said: “We are delighted to receive such a distinguished award, which confirms our commitment to providing a distinguished digital banking experience for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) throughout the Kingdom. Our account opening procedures facilitate the process of enabling new customers to access a comprehensive range of financial services, enabling them to expand their business more efficiently. Our goal is to provide the best digital banking experience to our customers, starting with our very first interaction with them. We are grateful to our customers for their trust, and we are determined to continue raising the standards of excellence in the banking industry by providing innovative financial solutions."

Within the framework of Vision 2023, “SAB” has contributed significantly to the development of the financial sector and the stimulation of the small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) sector by launching a pioneering interactive platform earlier this year that speeds up the process of opening a bank account through the Internet, as well as implementing many procedures. A fully integrated digitization strategy has been implemented by the bank in accordance with the highest standards of speed, transparency, reliability and security.

(SAB) represents the new identity of The Saudi British Bank (SABB), which has recently announced the change of its commercial name and re-launched its new identity.Upon receiving regulatory and shareholder approval, the business will be carried out under the new commercial name of " Saudi Awwal Bank".

The Saudi Awwal Bank is the new name of The Saudi British Bank (SABB), it has recently announced the change of its commercial name and the re-launch of its new identity ( SABالأول ).

-Ends-

About SAB:

“SAB” It is one of the largest banks in Saudi Arabia dating back nearly 100 years and has since been an active partner in supporting the Kingdom's economic growth and social development. SAB offers a variety of financial and banking services, including corporate and investment banking, private banking and treasury services, as well as leadership in innovation, digitization, and the adoption of ESG standards. It operates under the supervision and control of the Saudi Central Bank, and it has a strategic partnership with HSBC. The bank's paid-up capital is 20.5 billion Saudi riyals.