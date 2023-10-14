Dubai – NVSSoft, a leading provider of information management solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in GITEX GLOBAL 2023, the world's largest tech show, taking place from 16 to 20 October. The event's theme, "The Year to Imagine AI in Everything," aligns perfectly with NVSSoft's commitment to harnessing artificial intelligence to transform information management.

As organizations grapple with ever-expanding volumes of data, NVSSoft recognizes the pivotal role of AI in information management and collaboration and helping businesses make informed decisions, streamline operations, and enhance overall efficiency.

Showcasing Innovations

NVSSoft is set to showcase two major solutions at GITEX this year: the ArcMate ECM suite, featuring its latest enhancements, and the newest product addition, ArcMate Lite, alongside the Tarasol collaboration and correspondence management solution.

These innovations integrate cutting-edge AI capabilities, revolutionizing the way organizations manage their information assets.

Collaborating with Esteemed Partners

In line with our commitment to collaborative innovation, NVSSoft is delighted to announce that several esteemed partners will be co-exhibiting and collaborating with us at our GITEX stand, including:

, a cutting-edge AI-powered enterprise search engine that optimizes information retrieval, enhances content discovery across organizational datasets, and understands user intent to deliver precise and quick results. GripID, a biometric identity control provider of patented pocket-size technology that revolutionizes identity control for KYC and security applications.

Local Teams and Product Experts On-site

NVSSoft is not just participating; we're doubling our commitment to GITEX Technology Week compared to the previous year. As Toufik Khouli, Sales Director at NVSSoft, puts it, "We're thrilled to double down on our presence at GITEX this year. This expansion signifies our deepening commitment to the Middle East and global markets and our determination to provide unparalleled support to our partners and clients."

In addition to our partners, our local teams from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait will be out in full force to provide hands-on support and expertise. Additionally, representatives from our product teams will be on site to offer insights into the latest advancements in AI-driven solutions for information management.

This increased level of participation reflects NVSSoft's growing commitment to GITEX and the broader technology landscape. We are excited to engage with attendees, share our expertise, and showcase how NVSSoft is leading the charge in AI-powered information management.

GITEX Technology Week 2023 is shaping up to be a milestone event, and NVSSoft invites you to join us at our stand no. H4-B1 in hall 4 to experience the future of AI-powered information management and data-driven decision-making.

About NVSSoft:

NVSSoft is a leading provider of Enterprise Information Management Solutions helping enterprises and governments unlock their potential by enabling and empowering digital transformation. NVSSoft was established in 2003 with its headquarters in Dubai, UAE, regional offices across the GCC, and a network of resellers and value-added distributors and system integrators around the world. For more information visit www.nvssoft.com