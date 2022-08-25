Rua Al Madinah project is an extension of the support from the Kingdom’s leadership to Madinah to consolidate its position as a leading Muslim destination

Approved master plan covers over 1.5 million m2 with direct views of the Prophet's Mosque

Project includes 47,000 hotel rooms, in addition to green areas accessible to the public, with the master plan constituting 63% green and open spaces and 37% built area

MADINAH – HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs and Chairman of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has inaugurated the infrastructure works and unveiled the master plan for the Rua Al Madinah Project in the area east of the Prophet’s Mosque. The project is being developed and implemented by Rua Al Madinah Holding Company, a PIF company that specializes in development, operation, and real estate investment in Madinah. A part of PIF’s efforts to develop and enable promising sectors, the project is in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

HRH Crown Prince stated that the Rua Al Madinah Project will raise the capacity to facilitate hosting 30 million Umrah pilgrims by 2030. The project will be implemented to the highest international standards in an indication of the continuous support from the Kingdom’s leadership to Madinah to consolidate its position as a modern Islamic and cultural destination. After rehabilitating 1.5 million m2, the project is set to add over 47,000 hotel rooms by 2030, in addition to open spaces and green areas that will enhance the location’s serene ambiance. As much as 83,000 m2 of the project’s master plan will consist of green areas, with open and green spaces comprising 63% of the project’s total land area.

The project has been designed according to the highest international standards and offers many integrated transportation solutions, including nine bus stops for visitors, a metro station, tracks for self-driving vehicles, and underground parking. These are being introduced to facilitate visitor access to the Prophet’s Mosque and will support both residential and commercial activity while helping to create many job opportunities.

The project aims to elevate the city’s status as a modern Islamic and cultural destination for pilgrims. It features modern urban planning and large-scale development projects that will contribute to an increased quality of life by enhancing the comfort and enriching the experience of Madinah’s residents and visitors. The project also seeks to enrich the quality of services provided and boost the hotel inventory of the area on the east side of the Prophet’s Mosque, including in the luxury segment.

Rua Al Madinah Holding Company aims to contribute to achieving the goals of the Hajj, Umrah, and travel sectors outlined in Vision 2030 by enriching the experience of visitors to the city. It also seeks to revive the city’s cultural and architectural heritage, which has been carefully considered throughout the development process. The project showcases many historical monuments that are of huge significance to the legacy of the Prophet and his companions, while the holy city’s unique heritage is reflected in the design of all buildings and facilities.

Rua Al Madinah Holding Company’s strategy is closely aligned with the PIF’s drive to stimulate growth in the Kingdom’s promising vital sectors, in line with the goals of Vision 2030.

-Ends-