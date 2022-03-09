Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ENOC Group, the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, today celebrated International Women’s Day by saluting the contribution of the company’s female workforce.

In the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the daughter of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ENOC held an event where women leaders shared their stories.

Lubna Abdulrazak, Director – Finance & Planning at ENOC shared her inspiring journey of learning and discovery at ENOC, highlighting the opportunities and challenges women in the energy sector have today.

Additionally, notable industry women leaders such as Dr. Aisha Bin Bishr, Vice Chairwoman of The Board, Emaar, and Dr. Maya Alhawary and Chairwoman of Board of Governors of Dubai Carmel School also attended the event.

To foster a culture of equal opportunity for both women and men, ENOC Group has an established Women’s Committee, chaired by Shaikha Al Haddad who is also the Senior Manager, Government Communication & Protocol at ENOC. The committee aims to empower women and encourages their participation and contribution across ENOC’s various internal and external platforms.

ENOC Group also runs a range of national and international training and skill development programmes for Emirati women with the goal of nurturing women leaders in the energy sector. This includes an agreement with Al Maktoum College of Higher Education’s four-week multicultural leadership academic programme at the Scotland Summer School in Dundee.

The Group also launched the inaugural ‘Women in Energy Award’ to celebrate the longstanding achievements of women who have shown exceptional leadership and have been catalysts for positive change is essential to sustaining positive momentum.

