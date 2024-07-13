Social media
Home page>MULTIMEDIA>Video Archives>Real estate, private equ...

Videos

Video Archives
July 13, 2024
Real estate, private equity top Middle East FIs portfolio

Private equity and real estate continue to be favoured by investors

VIDEO ARCHIVES

Video Archives

Kuwait issues new bonds, tawarruq worth $792mln

Kuwait issues new bonds, tawarruq worth $792mln
Kuwait issues new bonds, tawarruq worth $792mln
Video Archives

Overview of MENA bank earnings in Q2

Overview of MENA bank earnings in Q2
Overview of MENA bank earnings in Q2
Video Archives

LSE-listed Dar Global to bring Trump Tower to Jeddah skyline in Saudi

LSE-listed Dar Global to bring Trump Tower to Jeddah skyline in Saudi
LSE-listed Dar Global to bring Trump Tower to Jeddah skyline in Saudi
Video Archives

Top Middle East wealth funds invested $38.2bln in 58 deals

Top Middle East wealth funds invested $38.2bln in 58 deals
Top Middle East wealth funds invested $38.2bln in 58 deals
Video Archives

ADNOC Drilling confirms new dividend policy with 10% annual growth

ADNOC Drilling confirms new dividend policy with 10% annual growth
ADNOC Drilling confirms new dividend policy with 10% annual growth
Video Archives

Lunate launches global sukuk ETF on ADX

Lunate launches global sukuk ETF on ADX
Lunate launches global sukuk ETF on ADX
Video Archives

Dubai property prices are soaring. Should you invest now?

Dubai property prices are soaring. Should you invest now?
Dubai property prices are soaring. Should you invest now?
Video Archives

UAE renewables giant Masdar to acquire Greece’s Terna Energy

UAE renewables giant Masdar to acquire Greece’s Terna Energy
UAE renewables giant Masdar to acquire Greece’s Terna Energy
Video Archives

Swiss bank Edmond de Rothschild to open Saudi office

Swiss bank Edmond de Rothschild to open Saudi office
Swiss bank Edmond de Rothschild to open Saudi office