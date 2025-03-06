Social media
March 6, 2025
Ras Al Khaimah launches $1bln 10-year USD sukuk

The Government of Ras Al Khaimah has launched its $1 billion 10-year Reg S benchmark sukuk, which will list on Nasdaq Dubai

Investments in MENA start-ups climb nearly fivefold to $494mln

Entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia and the UAE dominated the fundraising, making up 92% of the total investment value.

Join Dubai, Abu Dhabi stock exchanges to drive investments - Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris

NIMs of Egyptian banks to stay resilient despite looming rate cuts: Fitch

The central bank is expected to start its monetary easing cycle on February 20.

Huda Beauty sells fragrance brand Kayali to General Atlantic

The fragrance company will be run in a partnership between General Atlantic with Mona Kattan, sister of Huda Kattan, who founded parent company Huda Beauty in 2013 with her sisters and husband.

UAE’s Alpha Data to sell 40% stake in IPO

MENA firms secure over $2bln deals to boost industries, create jobs

UAE’s debt capital market on track to reach $400bln

UAE's biggest bank FAB posts 4% rise in FY 2024 net profit; beats estimate

UAE has potential project pipeline of $659bln

