May 18, 2023
PODCAST: The sky is the limit for trade to grow between Israel and the UAE

Zawya speaks to Liron Zaslansky, Israel's first ever Consul General in Dubai

UAE Corporate Tax: New update for resident, non-resident entrepreneurs

Investors advised to “brace for volatility” ahead of Turkish electoral runoff

Japan’s development funding for Egypt reaches $3.9bln

UAE corporate tax will increase transparency, change company structures – KPMG CEO

Dubai police busts international gang of robbers targeting villas

PODCAST: Egypt’s Flat6Labs is expanding in Africa despite VC market turmoil

Middle East, Africa economies will continue to face food insecurity

Has GCC Ramadan and Eid travel recovered to pre-COVID levels?

Dubai’s booming property market sets new records in Q1

