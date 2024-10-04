Social media
October 4, 2024
PODCAST: GCC wealth funds set to manage $7.3trln in assets by 2030

Gulf wealth funds deployed $55bln in capital during the first nine months of 2024

GCC sovereign wealth funds lead global deal-making in 2024

Deutsche Bank CEO talks growth in Middle East equity capital markets

Mubadala, Aldar partnership to develop real estate assets worth $8.17bln

GCC central banks slash interest rates following US Fed rate cut

Oman’s sovereign wealth fund to launch IPOs over 5-year period

Egypt plans to withdraw capital gains tax on stock market deals

ADQ to manage Abu Dhabi's toll gates, parking system

Lebanon’s economy signals deterioration as PMI falls in August

Institutional investors set to ramp up allocations to crypto

