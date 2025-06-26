Social media
June 26, 2025
Fitch affirms UAE’s AA- rating; expects conflict to be short-lived

Fitch Ratings has affirmed its AA- rating on the UAE, citing the country’s robust financial buffers despite high regional political risks and hydrocarbon dependence

UAE, Saudi Arabia to see higher economic growth

“The UAE’s economy is set to maintain its strong growth momentum, driven by rising oil output and robust activity in the non-oil sector, which is being supported by a loose fiscal stance” James Swanston, MENA economist at Capital Economics.

 
Why renewable energy investment continues to rise despite US trade barriers

In this video, Zawya’s Farah Heiba dives deep into the financial world of clean energy, unpacking the challenges banks face when it comes to green investments.

 
GCC economies buck global downturn; GDP to hit 4.4% in 2025

World Bank upgrades UAE’s 2025 growth forecast to 4.6%, boosted by non-oil sector growth

Saudi PMI edges higher as non-oil private firms log output growth

Olam Agri backed by Saudi PIF secures $1.85bln dual-tranche financing facility

Saudi MSME financing surges 28% to $93bln

Dubai’s GulfNav, Brooge Energy sign $871mln acquisition deal

Gulf IPO proceeds up 33% but faced headwinds in Q1 2025

