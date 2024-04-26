Social media
April 26, 2024
New Schengen visa rules: Multiple-entry permits, 5-year validity for GCC, Indian visitors

The European Commission aims to standardise visa regulations for all GCC countries

Expect more extreme weather threats like UAE floods worldwide – Climate expert

Dubai’s DXB limits arriving flights for next 48 hours

DXB’s official X account said it was working to assist elderly passengers who had spent “longer than expected” at the airport.

Shipping freight rates may rise amid rising tensions between Iran, Israel

Inflation in Egypt to continue to rise amid Gaza conflict, Red Sea attacks

Vladkova Hollar, the IMF Egypt mission chief, said that forecasting inflation for the very near term is quite a bit uncertain

Dubai-based firm set to deploy 100 flying cars in Middle East and Africa

Dubai woos super rich with plans for 121 branded residences

GCC holds talks with EU to secure visa-free travel to Schengen

PODCAST: Middle East CEOs upbeat about economy, plan to deploy AI

The CEO Global Insights Study for 2024, which included close to 300 respondents, found that 61% of business leaders in the Middle East are optimistic about economic growth in the next three to five years, a noticeable jump from just 13% last year.

 
Iran signs deals worth $13bln with local companies to boost oil production

