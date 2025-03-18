Social media
Home page>MULTIMEDIA>Video Archives>LSE-listed Dar Global ra...

Videos

Video Archives
March 18, 2025
LSE-listed Dar Global ramps up Saudi investments with land acquisitions worth $390mln

Real estate developer Dar Global is ramping up its investments in Saudi Arabia with its most recent land acquisitions in Jeddah and Riyadh

VIDEO ARCHIVES

Video Archives

S&P raises Saudi Arabia’s rating to A+ on economic overhaul

This is due to the ongoing social and economic transformation in line with the Vision 2030 programme.

S&P raises Saudi Arabia’s rating to A+ on economic overhaul
S&P raises Saudi Arabia’s rating to A+ on economic overhaul
Video Archives

Dubai-based DP World’s 2024 profit drops 28%; warns of uncertain outlook

The global port operator reported 2% lower net profit for 2024 at $1.5 billion on higher finance costs and uncertain outlook due to geopolitical risks and changing global trade landscape.  

 
Dubai-based DP World’s 2024 profit drops 28%; warns of uncertain outlook
Dubai-based DP World’s 2024 profit drops 28%; warns of uncertain outlook
Video Archives

Ras Al Khaimah launches $1bln 10-year USD sukuk

Ras Al Khaimah launches $1bln 10-year USD sukuk
Ras Al Khaimah launches $1bln 10-year USD sukuk
Video Archives

Investments in MENA start-ups climb nearly fivefold to $494mln

Entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia and the UAE dominated the fundraising, making up 92% of the total investment value.

Investments in MENA start-ups climb nearly fivefold to $494mln
Investments in MENA start-ups climb nearly fivefold to $494mln
Video Archives

Join Dubai, Abu Dhabi stock exchanges to drive investments - Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris

Join Dubai, Abu Dhabi stock exchanges to drive investments - Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris
Join Dubai, Abu Dhabi stock exchanges to drive investments - Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris
Video Archives

NIMs of Egyptian banks to stay resilient despite looming rate cuts: Fitch

The central bank is expected to start its monetary easing cycle on February 20.

NIMs of Egyptian banks to stay resilient despite looming rate cuts: Fitch
NIMs of Egyptian banks to stay resilient despite looming rate cuts: Fitch
Video Archives

Huda Beauty sells fragrance brand Kayali to General Atlantic

The fragrance company will be run in a partnership between General Atlantic with Mona Kattan, sister of Huda Kattan, who founded parent company Huda Beauty in 2013 with her sisters and husband.

Huda Beauty sells fragrance brand Kayali to General Atlantic
Huda Beauty sells fragrance brand Kayali to General Atlantic
Video Archives

UAE’s Alpha Data to sell 40% stake in IPO

UAE’s Alpha Data to sell 40% stake in IPO
UAE’s Alpha Data to sell 40% stake in IPO
Video Archives

MENA firms secure over $2bln deals to boost industries, create jobs

MENA firms secure over $2bln deals to boost industries, create jobs
MENA firms secure over $2bln deals to boost industries, create jobs