Social media
Home page>MULTIMEDIA>Video Archives>GCC equities rout will p...

Videos

Video Archives
August 7, 2024
GCC equities rout will persist if oil prices fall below $70 – analyst

GCC markets fell on Monday in response to US recession fears

VIDEO ARCHIVES

Video Archives

Saudi Aramco to buy additional Petro Rabigh stake from Sumitomo for $702mln

Saudi Aramco to buy additional Petro Rabigh stake from Sumitomo for $702mln
Saudi Aramco to buy additional Petro Rabigh stake from Sumitomo for $702mln
Video Archives

UAE, Saudi Arabia record M&A deals worth $10bln in H1 2024

UAE, Saudi Arabia record M&A deals worth $10bln in H1 2024
UAE, Saudi Arabia record M&A deals worth $10bln in H1 2024
Video Archives

First Abu Dhabi Bank posts Q2 net profit at $1.16bln; beats estimate

First Abu Dhabi Bank posts Q2 net profit at $1.16bln; beats estimate
First Abu Dhabi Bank posts Q2 net profit at $1.16bln; beats estimate
Video Archives

MENA debt market issuances surge nearly 60% to $73.4bln in H1

MENA debt market issuances surge nearly 60% to $73.4bln in H1
MENA debt market issuances surge nearly 60% to $73.4bln in H1
Video Archives

ADNOC Drilling’s Enersol JV buys majority stake in NTS Amega

ADNOC Drilling’s Enersol JV buys majority stake in NTS Amega
ADNOC Drilling’s Enersol JV buys majority stake in NTS Amega
Video Archives

Kuwait issues new bonds, tawarruq worth $792mln

Kuwait issues new bonds, tawarruq worth $792mln
Kuwait issues new bonds, tawarruq worth $792mln
Video Archives

Real estate, private equity top Middle East FIs portfolio

Real estate, private equity top Middle East FIs portfolio
Real estate, private equity top Middle East FIs portfolio
Video Archives

Overview of MENA bank earnings in Q2

Overview of MENA bank earnings in Q2
Overview of MENA bank earnings in Q2
Video Archives

LSE-listed Dar Global to bring Trump Tower to Jeddah skyline in Saudi

LSE-listed Dar Global to bring Trump Tower to Jeddah skyline in Saudi
LSE-listed Dar Global to bring Trump Tower to Jeddah skyline in Saudi