September 20, 2024
GCC central banks slash interest rates following US Fed rate cut

The US Federal Reserve voted to lower interest rate by a half percentage point on Wednesday

Mubadala, Aldar partnership to develop real estate assets worth $8.17bln

Oman’s sovereign wealth fund to launch IPOs over 5-year period

Egypt plans to withdraw capital gains tax on stock market deals

ADQ to manage Abu Dhabi's toll gates, parking system

Lebanon’s economy signals deterioration as PMI falls in August

Institutional investors set to ramp up allocations to crypto

Should you invest in gold this year?

Saudi Arabia’s PIF showcases strong financial performance

Saudi perfumer Al Majed for Oud Co. plans to float 30% in IPO

