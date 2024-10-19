Social media
Home page>MULTIMEDIA>Video Archives>GCC banks to see earning...

Videos

Video Archives
October 19, 2024
GCC banks to see earnings hit by lower interest rates – Fitch

Interest rate cuts will have a negative impact on GCC banks

VIDEO ARCHIVES

Video Archives

BMI revises gold price forecast by nearly 6% to $2375

BMI revises gold price forecast by nearly 6% to $2375
BMI revises gold price forecast by nearly 6% to $2375
Video Archives

Kuwait plans 35 infrastructure projects worth $51bln

Kuwait plans 35 infrastructure projects worth $51bln
Kuwait plans 35 infrastructure projects worth $51bln
Video Archives

GCC sovereign wealth funds lead global deal-making in 2024

GCC sovereign wealth funds lead global deal-making in 2024
GCC sovereign wealth funds lead global deal-making in 2024
Video Archives

PODCAST: GCC wealth funds set to manage $7.3trln in assets by 2030

PODCAST: GCC wealth funds set to manage $7.3trln in assets by 2030
PODCAST: GCC wealth funds set to manage $7.3trln in assets by 2030
Video Archives

Deutsche Bank CEO talks growth in Middle East equity capital markets

Deutsche Bank CEO talks growth in Middle East equity capital markets
Deutsche Bank CEO talks growth in Middle East equity capital markets
Video Archives

Mubadala, Aldar partnership to develop real estate assets worth $8.17bln

Mubadala, Aldar partnership to develop real estate assets worth $8.17bln
Mubadala, Aldar partnership to develop real estate assets worth $8.17bln
Video Archives

GCC central banks slash interest rates following US Fed rate cut

GCC central banks slash interest rates following US Fed rate cut
GCC central banks slash interest rates following US Fed rate cut
Video Archives

Oman’s sovereign wealth fund to launch IPOs over 5-year period

Oman’s sovereign wealth fund to launch IPOs over 5-year period
Oman’s sovereign wealth fund to launch IPOs over 5-year period
Video Archives

Egypt plans to withdraw capital gains tax on stock market deals

Egypt plans to withdraw capital gains tax on stock market deals
Egypt plans to withdraw capital gains tax on stock market deals