June 26, 2024
Dubai property prices are soaring. Should you invest now?

Zawya's Farah Heiba gives an overview about the current real estate market in Dubai

Top Middle East wealth funds invested $38.2bln in 58 deals

ADNOC Drilling confirms new dividend policy with 10% annual growth

Lunate launches global sukuk ETF on ADX

UAE renewables giant Masdar to acquire Greece’s Terna Energy

Swiss bank Edmond de Rothschild to open Saudi office

Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA

MENA's IPO pipeline to remain 'promising' in 2024

PODCAST: What lies ahead for Egypt's key macroeconomic indicators after Ras El-Hikma lifeline?

Emirati bank FAB plans to acquire Turkey's Yapi Kredi

