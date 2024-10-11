BMI revises gold price forecast by nearly 6% to $2375

GO
Advanced search
ECONOMY
Global
GCC
Africa
Levant
North Africa
Policy
Islamic Economy
Islamic Finance Glossary
Islamic Reports
BUSINESS
Aviation
Banking & Insurance
Energy
Fintech
Healthcare
Real Estate
Retail & Consumer
Technology and Telecom
Transport and Logistics
Travel and Tourism
MARKETS
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Bonds and Loans
Digital Assets
WEALTH
Alternative Investments
Funds
Wealth Management
PROJECTS
BRI
Construction
Industry
Mining
Oil & Gas
Utilities
SPECIAL COVERAGE
Ramadan and Eid 2024
COP28: Talking Climate in UAE
UAE Realty Market
The Future of Cryptos
Focus: Global Wealth Funds
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
MULTIMEDIA
Videos
Podcasts
PRESS RELEASE
Green Press Releases
Companies News
Government News
People in the News
Research & Studies
Events and Conferences
Africa Press Releases
FIND COMPANIES
FIND PROJECTS
Social media
MENA - ENGLISH
MENA - ENGLISH
UAE - ENGLISH
KSA - ENGLISH
الشرْقُ الأوسَط
الإمارات
السعودية
BUSINESS
Aviation
Banking & Insurance
Energy
Fintech
Real Estate
Travel and Tourism
Technology and Telecom
Transport and Logistics
MARKETS
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Bonds and Loans
Digital Assets
ECONOMY
Global
GCC
Africa
Levant
North Africa
Policy
Islamic Economy
Islamic Finance Glossary
Islamic Reports
WEALTH
Alternative Investments
Funds
Wealth Management
PROJECTS
BRI
Construction
Industry
Mining
Oil & Gas
Utilities
MULTIMEDIA
Videos
Podcasts
PRESS RELEASE
Green Press Releases
Companies News
Government News
People in the News
Research & Studies
Events and Conferences
Africa Press Releases
ZAWYA GREEN
FIND COMPANIES
Special Coverage
Corporate Earnings
UAE Realty Market
The Future of Cryptos
AI: Shaping Digital Future
GO
Advanced search
ECONOMY
Global
GCC
Africa
Levant
North Africa
Policy
Islamic Economy
Islamic Finance Glossary
Islamic Reports
SPECIAL COVERAGE
Ramadan and Eid 2024
COP28: Talking Climate in UAE
UAE Realty Market
The Future of Cryptos
Focus: Global Wealth Funds
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
BUSINESS
Aviation
Banking & Insurance
Energy
Fintech
Healthcare
Real Estate
Retail & Consumer
Technology and Telecom
Transport and Logistics
Travel and Tourism
MARKETS
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Bonds and Loans
Digital Assets
WEALTH
Alternative Investments
Funds
Wealth Management
PROJECTS
BRI
Construction
Industry
Mining
Oil & Gas
Utilities
MULTIMEDIA
Videos
Podcasts
PRESS RELEASE
Green Press Releases
Companies News
Government News
People in the News
Research & Studies
Events and Conferences
Africa Press Releases
FIND COMPANIES
FIND PROJECTS
Social media
Home page
>
MULTIMEDIA
>
Video Archives
>
BMI revises gold price f...
Videos
Video Archives
October 11, 2024
BMI revises gold price forecast by nearly 6% to $2375
BMI has revised its 2024 gold price forecast by nearly 6% to $2,375 from $2,250 per ounce
VIDEO ARCHIVES
Video Archives
Kuwait plans 35 infrastructure projects worth $51bln
Video Archives
GCC sovereign wealth funds lead global deal-making in 2024
Video Archives
PODCAST: GCC wealth funds set to manage $7.3trln in assets by 2030
Video Archives
Deutsche Bank CEO talks growth in Middle East equity capital markets
Video Archives
Mubadala, Aldar partnership to develop real estate assets worth $8.17bln
Video Archives
GCC central banks slash interest rates following US Fed rate cut
Video Archives
Oman’s sovereign wealth fund to launch IPOs over 5-year period
Video Archives
Egypt plans to withdraw capital gains tax on stock market deals
Video Archives
ADQ to manage Abu Dhabi's toll gates, parking system
LOAD MORE