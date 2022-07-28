Social media
Global
July 28, 2022
POLITICS

Spanish ruling coalition propose levies on utilities' sales, banks' revenues from interests

Spanish ruling coalition propose levies on utilities' sales, banks' revenues from interests
ECONOMY

China drops GDP target mention, aims for 'best possible' results instead

EMPLOYMENT

Greek unemployment eases to 12.5% in May

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Turkish core inflation shows more positive outlook

DEFENSE

Japan urges Russia not to hold military drills around disputed islands

ECONOMY

Australia cuts growth outlook as inflation bites

DEBT

Debt shadow may hang over Kenya's next president

ECONOMY

After another jumbo Fed hike, some investors see glimmers of hope

INVESTMENT

Kenya: Shared prosperity – the United States and Kenya sign Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership

