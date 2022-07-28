WORLD
Global
July 28, 2022
POLITICS
Spanish ruling coalition propose levies on utilities' sales, banks' revenues from interests
ECONOMY
China drops GDP target mention, aims for 'best possible' results instead
EMPLOYMENT
Greek unemployment eases to 12.5% in May
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Turkish core inflation shows more positive outlook
DEFENSE
Japan urges Russia not to hold military drills around disputed islands
ECONOMY
Australia cuts growth outlook as inflation bites
DEBT
Debt shadow may hang over Kenya's next president
ECONOMY
After another jumbo Fed hike, some investors see glimmers of hope
INVESTMENT
Kenya: Shared prosperity – the United States and Kenya sign Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership
