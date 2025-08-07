Social media
August 7, 2025
GCC banks optimistic on loan growth in 2025, report strong performance in Q2 - S&P

GCC banks remain optimistic about loan growth in the region for the remainder of 2025, driven by favourable interest rates

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Energy now owns 24.1% stake in rebranded Kimmeridge gas unit Caturus

Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Majed sets IPO final price at top of the range

UAE and Saudi Arabia cement Gulf’s dominance in Global ESG sukuk market in H1

MENA private equity deals fall 38% in H1 as risk aversion weighs

UAE’s Multiply Group acquires 67% stake in Spain's Tendam for $1.5bln

Islamic investment deals in UAE hit $1.53bln

This makes the emirates one of the world’s top destinations for investors seeking to align with the principles of Islam

Proceeds from GCC IPOs decline 6% in H1 2025 to $3.4bln

Despite economic uncertainty, the GCC still managed to outpace last year’s offerings with 24 listings in 2025, compared to the 23 recorded in H1 2024

M&A deals in MENA jump 149% in H1 2025

This is a 149% increase compared to the same period last year

GCC stocks rally in June on easing Middle East tensions

The S&P GCC Composite Index posted a 3% gain during the month, led by equities in Kuwait and Dubai. 

