GCC banks optimistic on loan growth in 2025, report strong performance in Q2 - S&P

GCC banks remain optimistic about loan growth in the region for the remainder of 2025, driven by favourable interest rates
This makes the emirates one of the world’s top destinations for investors seeking to align with the principles of Islam
Despite economic uncertainty, the GCC still managed to outpace last year’s offerings with 24 listings in 2025, compared to the 23 recorded in H1 2024
This is a 149% increase compared to the same period last year
The S&P GCC Composite Index posted a 3% gain during the month, led by equities in Kuwait and Dubai.