November 20, 2024
Delivery Hero looks to raise $1.5bln in Talabat’s Dubai IPO

Saudi firm launches $1.6bln smart city project

GCC banks to sustain strong performance in 2025 despite lower interest rates

What top investors and bankers said at FII in Riyadh

MENA equity capital market issuances soar in nine months

GCC banks to see earnings hit by lower interest rates – Fitch

BMI revises gold price forecast by nearly 6% to $2375

Kuwait plans 35 infrastructure projects worth $51bln

GCC sovereign wealth funds lead global deal-making in 2024

PODCAST: GCC wealth funds set to manage $7.3trln in assets by 2030

