أعلنت كل من شركة مشاريع جامعة خليفة، التابعة لجامعة خليفة للعلوم والتكنولوجيا وهي الذراع التجاري والاستثماري بجامعة خليفة، وأكاديمية ربدان، اليوم، عن توقيع مذكرة تفاهم، بهدف تأسيس إطار تعاون في التعليم والبحث والتدريب في مجالات السلامة والأمن والدفاع والتأهب لحالات الطوارئ وإدارة الأزمات.

وقع مذكرة التفاهم كل من سعادة البروفيسور إبراهيم الحجري، رئيس جامعة خليفة وسعادة جيمس أنتوني مورس، رئيس أكاديمية ربدان وسعادة أمل ناصر الجابري، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة مشاريع جامعة خليفة في أبوظبي.

وقال سعادة البروفيسور إبراهيم الحجري: "يسر جامعة خليفة أن تكون جزءًا من هذا التعاون مع أكاديمية ربدان من خلال شركة مشاريع جامعة خليفة لضمان مشاركة المعرفة التي تساهم بدورها في تطوير رأس المال البشري، حيث ستقدم الخبرات الأكاديمية والبحثية التي تمتلكها جامعة خليفة، مُعززةً بالإمكانيات التي تتمتع بها شركة مشاريع جامعة خليفة في مجال ريادة الأعمال والملكية الفكرية والتسويق التجاري للشركات التكنولوجية الناشئة، الفائدة لأكاديمية ربدان من خلال الجمع بين التعليم الأكاديمي والمهني. إضافة لذلك، ستساهم مذكرة التفاهم في تسهيل برامج التدريب التي من شأنها تعزز دور الطلبة لاكتساب الخبرات العملية وتمكينهم من الانضمام إلى مجموعة الكفاءات المناسبة للتوظيف من قبل أصحاب المؤسسات".

من جانبه، أكد سعادة جيمس أنتوني مورس، رئيس أكاديمية ربدان، على أهمية هذه الشراكة وما تُمثِّله من خطوة استراتيجية نحو تعزيز التكامل بين مؤسسات التعليم العالي في دولة الإمارات، بما يُسهم في تطوير منظومة تعليمية متقدّمة تُلبّي احتياجات قطاعات السلامة والأمن والدفاع وإدارة الأزمات، مُشيراً إلى أن إيمان أكاديمية ربدان الراسخ بأن التعاون مع مؤسسات بحثية وأكاديمية رائدة مثل "جامعة خليفة" و "شركة مشاريع جامعة خليفة" يُعزّز مساعيها لبناء رأس مال بشري مؤهّل وقادر على مواجهة تحديات المستقبل، من خلال برامج تعليمية وتدريبية تجمع بين الجانب الأكاديمي والتطبيقي، وتفتح آفاقاً أوسع للبحث والابتكار وتبادل المعرفة.

وفي نفس السياق، قالت سعادة أمل ناصر الجابري: "تأتي مذكرة التفاهم مع أكاديمية ربدان انسجامًا مع رسالة شركة مشاريع جامعة خليفة والتي تهدف إلى تسريع تحول الاقتصاد الإماراتي إلى اقتصاد قائم على المعرفة. وباعتبارها مؤسسة بارزة في تمكين الابتكار، تسعى جامعة خليفة إلى تعزيز منظومة متكاملة تجمع بين التميز الأكاديمي والقدرات البحثية والطموح في مجال ريادة الأعمال، ما يساهم بشكل كبير في تمكين الطلبة من اكتساب مزايا تنافسية في مسيرتهم المهنية. وفي هذا الإطار، ستتيح مذكرة التفاهم هذه تفاعل الطلبة مع المتخصصين في مجالات متنوعة، لاسيما في قطاعات السلامة والأمن والدفاع والجاهزية لحالات الطوارئ وإدارة الكوارث".

تشمل مذكرة التفاهم أيضًا مبادرات مشتركة في تدريب الطلبة والمشاريع البحثية وتبادل المعرفة وتنظيم الفعاليات، مع السعي لتعزيز قدرات المؤسسات وتطوير الطلبة عن طريق الخبرات المشتركة والمبادرات المنسقة.

لمحة عن جامعة خليفة للعلوم والتكنولوجيا:

جامعة خليفة للعلوم والتكنولوجيا هي جامعة بحثية الأعلى تصنيفًا في دولة الإمارات تركز على إعداد قادة ومفكرين مبدعين عالميين في مجالات العلوم والهندسة والطب، تهدف جامعة خليفة للعلوم والتكنولوجيا عالمية المستوى إلى دعم اقتصاد المعرفة الذي يشهد نمواً متسارعاً في أبوظبي والإمارات من خلال ترسيخ مكانتها كمؤسسة أكاديمية مرموقة والارتقاء إلى مصاف الجامعات البحثية الرائدة على مستوى العالم.

لمزيد من المعلومات، تفضلوا بزيارة:

http://www.ku.ac.ae/

نبذة عن شركة مشاريع جامعة خليفة:

تهدف شركة مشاريع جامعة خليفة، ذراع الأعمال التجارية والاستثمارات بجامعة خليفة للعلوم والتكنولوجيا، إلى القيام بدور المحفز للتنمية الاقتصادية التي تستند إلى المعرفة وتكرس جهودها لتشجيع ثقافة الابتكار والتسويق التجاري وريادة الأعمال، على الصعيدين المحلي والإقليمي، بما يتماشى مع رسالة الجامعة. تشمل الشركات التابعة لشركة مشاريع جامعة خليفة "بيوند للتعليم" و"عنكبوت" و"إنتراتوميكس".

نبذة عن أكاديمية ربدان:

أكاديمية ربدان مؤسسة حكومية تعليمية بمستويات عالمية تم إنشاؤها لتنسيق وتعزيز مخرجات التعلم للمنظمات والأفراد في قطاعات السلامة والأمن والدفاع والتأهب لحالات الطوارئ وإدارة الأزمات.

وتأسست الأكاديمية رسميا بموجب قانون رقم (7) لسنة 2013 الصادر عن المغفور له الشيخ خليفة بن زايد آل نهيان، طيب الله ثراه، وهي معتمدة من قبل مفوضية الاعتماد الأكاديمي في وزارة التربية والتعليم.

والأكاديمية هي أول مؤسسة تعليم عالي في العالم متخصصة في قطاعات السلامة والأمن والدفاع والتأهب لحالات الطوارئ وإدارة الأزمات تحصل على أعلى تصنيف من فئة «5 نجوم» ضمن تقييم «كيو إس ستارز» العالمي للجامعات في فئات: التعليم، والمرافق، والتوظيف، والمشاركة العالمية، والتطوُّر الأكاديمي، والحوكمة.

وتوفر الأكاديمية نظام التعليم ذو المنهج المزدوج، الأكاديمي والمهني، حيث الاعتراف بالتعلم والخبرات السابقة وتوفير الشهادات والساعات المعتمدة والقابلة للتحويل من مسار إلى مسار ومن وظيفة إلى أخرى. لمزيد من المعلومات، يُرجى زيارة الموقع الإلكتروني: https://ra.ac.ae/

Press Release

Khalifa University’s KUEC Signs MoU with Rabdan Academy to Collaborate on Education, Research, and Training in SSDEC Sectors

MoU also Outlines Joint Initiatives in Student Internships, Research Projects, Knowledge Exchange, and Event organization

Abu Dhabi-UAE: XX October 2025 – Khalifa University of Science and Technology’s Khalifa University Enterprises Company (KUEC), the University’s business and investment arm, and Rabdan Academy today announced they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), creating a framework for collaboration in education, research, and training within the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness, and Crisis Management (SSDEC) sectors

The MoU was signed by H.E. Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University, H.E. James Anthony Morse, President, Rabdan Academy, and H.E. Amal Nasser Al Jabri, Chief Executive Officer, KUEC, in Abu Dhabi.

H.E. Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri said: “Khalifa University is pleased to enter into this MoU with the Rabdan Academy through KUEC and ensure sharing of knowledge to help develop human capital. Our University’s academic and research expertise, coupled with KUEC’s capabilities in entrepreneurship, as well as IP and commercialization of technology startup, will benefit the Rabdan Academy in combining academic and vocational education. More importantly, the MoU facilitates internship programs that will significantly assist students in gaining hands-on work experience, enabling them to be part of the right talent pool for recruitment by employers.”

H.E. James Anthony Morse emphasized that this partnership marks a strategic step towards strengthening integration among higher education institutions in the UAE, contributing to the development of an advanced learning ecosystem that serves the evolving needs of the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness, and Crisis Management sectors. He highlighted Rabdan Academy’s strong belief that collaboration with leading academic and research institutions such as Khalifa University enhances its efforts to develop highly qualified human capital capable of addressing future challenges through academic and vocational excellence, applied research, and meaningful knowledge exchange.

H.E. Amal Nasser Al Jabri said: “The MoU with Rabdan Academy is in line with KUEC’s mandate to accelerate the UAE’s transition to a knowledge-based economy. As a key enabler of innovation, we cultivate an ecosystem that brings together academic excellence, research capabilities, and entrepreneurial ambition, which will go a long way in enabling students to gain advantage in their professional careers. We believe this MoU will significantly help engage the students with professionals in various fields, especially the SSDEC sectors.”

The MoU also outlines joint initiatives in student internships, research projects, knowledge exchange, and event organization, while aiming to enhance institutional capabilities and student development through shared expertise and coordinated initiatives.

About Khalifa University of Science and Technology

Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the UAE’s top-ranked research-intensive institution, focuses on developing world leaders and critical thinkers in science, engineering and health science. The world-class university endeavors to be a catalyst to the growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s rapidly developing knowledge economy as an education destination of choice and a global leader among widely acknowledged international universities.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ku.ac.ae/

About Khalifa University Enterprise Company (KUEC)

Khalifa University Enterprise Company (KUEC), the business and investment arm of Khalifa University of Science and Technology, aims to be a catalyst for knowledge-based economic development, dedicated to fostering a culture of innovation, commercialization, and entrepreneurship, locally and regionally, in line with the University’s mission. KUEC’s subsidiaries include Beyond Education, Ankabut and Intratomics.

About Rabdan Academy

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned world-class education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Management (SSDEC) Sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. 7 for 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education. The Academy is the world’s first higher education institution specializing in the SSDEC domain to achieve a top "5-Star" rating in six key categories of the QS Stars University Rating System: Teaching, Facilities, Employability, Global Engagement, Academic Development, and Good Governance.

As a unique institution, the Academy provides learning in a dual approach, combining academic and vocational education in one place, whilst recognising prior learning and experience and providing accredited and transferable credit from course to course and job to job. For more information, visit https://ra.ac.ae/

