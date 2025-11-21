Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today celebrated the strong market response to its Cloud Miner under its sub-brand du Tech the region’s first Cloud Mining as a Service (MaaS) solution with a ceremony held at its headquarters to mark the continued collaboration with Online Auction. The event welcomed Majid Mustafa Ahli, CEO Online Auction, who joined Jasim Al Awadi, Chief ICT officer at du, to commemorate the success of the inaugural Cloud Miner auction, which recorded exceptionally high engagement from crypto-interested residents across the UAE.

Building on this momentum, du announced the launch of the second Cloud Miner auction, hosted exclusively on Online Auction. Running for six days starting 23 November, this will release more compute capacity bundled as the following:

1 bundle of 6 contracts at 1500TH/s total per bundle

2 bundle of 4 contracts each at 1000TH/s total per each bundle

5 bundles of 2 contracts each at 500TH/s total per each bundle

Jasim Al Awadi, Chief ICT Officer at du, said: “The incredible uptake of Cloud Miner reflects the growing appetite for secure, transparent, and locally hosted cloud mining solutions in the UAE. We are delighted to build on this momentum for du Tech with Online Auction as we offer new contract opportunities, giving even more residents the opportunity to participate confidently in digital asset innovation.”

Majid Mustafa Ahli, CEO, Online Auction, said: “The first Cloud Miner auction exceeded all expectations, demonstrating the strength of our partnership with du and the market’s readiness for new forms of digital investment. We look forward to continuing this journey with and delivering a seamless bidding experience to our users.”

Cloud Miner remains the UAE’s first telco-backed cloud mining service, designed to democratize access to Bitcoin mining by eliminating the need for hardware ownership, electricity management, and technical maintenance. Through du Tech’s secure and resilient data centres, subscribers can commence mining activity immediately after contract activation, supported by strict KYC/AML protocols, UAE Pass verification, and multi-layer authentication.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.