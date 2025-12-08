المنامة: نظّم معهد البحرين للدراسات المصرفية والمالية (BIBF)، بالتعاون مع مجموعة بورصة لندن للأوراق المالية (LSEG)، فعالية «حوار التمويل الإسلامي 2025» في مقر المعهد بخليج البحرين، وذلك بمشاركة أكثر من 100 من القيادات وصنّاع القرار والمصرفيين الإسلاميين وخبراء أسواق المال، لاستكشاف التوجّه المستقبلي لصناعة التمويل الإسلامي على المستوى العالمي.

وشمل البرنامج ثلاث جلسات حوارية متخصصة بمشاركة نخبة من الخبراء الإقليميين والدوليين، حيث تناولت الجلسة الأولى اتجاهات الصيرفة الإسلامية العالمية وآفاق الصناعة، بمشاركة كلٍّ من الدكتور جارمو كوتيلاين - مستشار اقتصادي في تمكين؛ حمّاد حسن - رئيس الصيرفة الإسلامية والعضو المنتدب لمجموعة بنك ABC؛ وحمزة باوزير بمنصب الأمين العام للمجلس العام للبنوك والمؤسسات المالية الإسلامية (سيبافي)، وأدار الجلسة مصطفى عادل - رئيس قسم التمويل الإسلامي في مجموعة بورصة لندن.

وشارك في الجلسة الثانية بعنوان "الخزينة الذكية: الابتكار والسيولة والتمويل في التمويل الإسلامي" كل من بسام العلي - نائب الرئيس التنفيذي للمجموعة للخزينة والاستثمار في بيت التمويل الكويتي؛ حسين عبدالحق - رئيس الخزينة والأسواق المالية في بنك السلام؛ وحسين البنا، رئيس الخزينة في بنك البحرين الإسلامي؛ وياسر السعد - رئيس الخزينة والاستثمار في بنك البركة الإسلامي، وأدارت الجلسة شيماء حسن - مديرة أولى في مجموعة بورصة لندن.

واختُتمت الفعالية بالجلسة الثالثة التي سلّطت الضوء على تطورات أسواق المال الإسلامية ودور الصكوك كأداة استراتيجية، بمشاركة نادية زبيري - رئيس أسواق الدين في بنك ABC؛ حامد الهاشمي - رئيس الخزينة في ممتلكات؛ وميساء الحداد - رئيس الخزينة في بنك الخليج الدولي؛ وسامح باقر - خبير الأسواق المالية؛ وأدار الجلسة الدكتور رضوان ملك، رئيس مركز التمويل الإسلامي في معهدBIBF .

وبهذه المناسبة، صرّح الدكتور أحمد الشيخ، الرئيس التنفيذي لمعهد BIBF قائلاً: "يأتي تنظيم هذا الحوار في إطار التزام مملكة البحرين بدعم الابتكار وتطوير الكفاءات في قطاع التمويل الإسلامي. فقد رسّخت المملكة مكانتها كمركز عالمي رائد بفضل بيئة تنظيمية متقدمة وكوادر بشرية مؤهلة. ويمثل هذا الحوار منصة مهمة لتعزيز التفكير الاستشرافي وتطوير حلول مالية متوافقة مع الشريعة تدعم النمو المستدام للقطاع على مستوى المنطقة."

من جانبه، قال السيد مصطفى عادل، رئيس التمويل الإسلامي في مجموعة بورصة لندن للأوراق المالية: "شهد التمويل الإسلامي تحولاً جوهرياً من صناعة ناشئة إلى منظومة مالية متكاملة تسهم اليوم في الابتكار والاستدامة على مستوى العالم. ومع اقتراب الأصول الإسلامية من حاجز عشرة تريليونات دولار، وتزايد أهمية الصكوك كأداة تمويلية عالمية، فإن الزخم الحالي يؤكد ثقة المستثمرين وقدرة الصناعة على التكيّف مع متغيرات الأسواق. وتعد هذه الحوارات ضرورية لرسم ملامح المرحلة المقبلة من تطور الصناعة."

نبذة عن معهد BIBF

تأسس معهد البحرين للدراسات المصرفية والمالية (BIBF) في عام 1981 تحت مظلة مصرف البحرين المركزي، ويُعد المؤسسة الوطنية الرائدة في مجال التدريب والتعليم المهني في مملكة البحرين والمنطقة. ويؤدي المعهد دوراً محورياً في تطوير رأس المال البشري، من خلال تقديم برامج معتمدة دولياً في مختلف التخصصات المهنية.

ويمتد نطاق خدمات المعهد إلى أكثر من 64 دولة حول العالم، مما يعزز مكانته كمركز تدريب وتعليم ذو طابع عالمي. وتشمل مجالات التدريب في المعهد: الصيرفة والتمويل، الصيرفة الإسلامية، التحول الرقمي، التأمين، القيادة والإدارة، إلى جانب البرامج الأكاديمية والتنموية، وذلك بالشراكة مع مؤسسات تعليمية مرموقة على الصعيدين الإقليمي والدولي.

للمزيد من المعلومات، يُرجى زيارة www.bibf.com أو التواصل عبر البريد الإلكتروني media@bibf.com أو الهاتف +973 17815561.

-انتهى-

#بياناتشركات

For Immediate Release

With the participation of more than 100 Islamic finance industry leaders

BIBF and LSEG Host Landmark Islamic Finance Dialogue 2025: "Markets in Motion"

Manama, 7th December 2025 - The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), in collaboration with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), hosted the Islamic Finance Dialogue 2025 at its headquarters in Bahrain Bay. The high-level event brought together more than 100 industry leaders, regulators, Islamic bankers, and capital markets professionals to explore the future direction of the global Islamic finance industry.

The dialogue featured three focused sessions led by regional and international experts.

Session 1 - “Global Pulse: Islamic Banking Trends & Industry Outlook” included Dr. Jarmo Kotilaine Economic Advisor at Tamkeen; Hammad Hassan MD & CEO at Bank ABC Islamic; Hamza Bawazir Secretary General at CIBAFI; and Mustafa Adil Head of Islamic Finance at LSEG as a moderator.

Session 2 - “Smart Treasury: Innovation, Liquidity, and Funding in Islamic Finance” featured Bassam Alali Deputy Group CEO - Treasury & Investments at KFH; Hussain Abdulhaq Chief Treasury Officer at Al Salam Bank; Hussain Al-Banna Head of Treasury at BisB; Yasser Al Saad Chief Treasury & Investment Officer at Al Baraka Islamic Bank; and Shaima Hasan Senior Proposition Manager at LSEG as a moderator.

The event concluded with Session 3, “Islamic Capital Markets in Motion: Sukuk as a Strategic Enabler” featuring Nadia Zubairi Head of DCM at Bank ABC; Hamid Al-Hashimi Head of Treasury at Mumtalakat; Maisa Al Haddad Head of Treasury at GIB; and Sameh Baqer Group Financial Markets Expert. The session was moderated by Dr. Rizwan Malik Head of the Islamic Finance Centre at BIBF.

On this occasion, Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF, stated: “Hosting this dialogue reflects Bahrain’s commitment to driving innovation and capacity building in Islamic finance. As a pioneering global hub for the industry, Bahrain is dedicated to fostering an environment of excellence. We continue to lead with robust, forward-thinking regulatory frameworks, alongside essential talent development and specialised education initiatives that are crucial for supporting sustainable industry growth across the region. This dialogue is vital for promoting intellectual leadership and advancing Sharia-compliant financial solutions."

Commenting on the industry's trajectory, Mr. Mustafa Adil, Head of Islamic Finance at LSEG, stated: "The Islamic finance industry has successfully transformed from a niche offering to a mainstream financial system. Today, it is not only a vital component of global financial markets but also a driver of innovation and sustainability. With projections estimating total assets to reach nearly US$10 trillion by 2029 and *sukuk* issuance crossing the US$1 trillion mark, the momentum is undeniable. This growth reflects strong investor confidence, robust regulatory frameworks, and the industry’s ability to adapt to evolving market dynamics, including ESG integration and digital transformation. Events like this dialogue are essential to shaping the next chapter of Islamic finance."

The dialogue coincided with the industry’s 50th anniversary and highlighted key developments in Islamic banking, treasury practices, and the role of sukuk. The IFDI 2025 reported strong sector growth, with global Islamic finance assets reaching USD 5.98 trillion in 2024 and projected to rise to USD 9.7 trillion by 2029, while global sukuk issuance is expected to surpass USD 1 trillion. The event also underscored Bahrain’s leadership as a regional Islamic finance hub, supported by the largest concentration of Islamic financial institutions and the rise of national Islamic banking assets from USD 1.9 billion in 2000 to USD 61.7 billion in 2024, now exceeding 25% of total banking assets.

- Ends -

About BIBF

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), established in 1981 under the umbrella of the Central Bank of Bahrain, is the Kingdom’s leading provider of professional training and education. The Institute plays a vital role in human capital development, offering internationally recognised programmes across a wide range of disciplines.

With a global reach extending to over 64 countries, BIBF is recognised as a world-class training and education provider. Its areas of specialisation include Banking & Finance, Islamic Finance, Digital Transformation, Insurance, Leadership & Management, as well as Academic and Executive Development Programmes - delivered in partnership with renowned institutions regionally and internationally.

For more information, visit www.bibf.com or contact media@bibf.com | +973 17815596.

About the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG)

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider, playing a vital social and economic role in the world’s financial system. With our open approach, trusted expertise and global scale, we enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities. We are dedicated partners with extensive experience, deep knowledge and a worldwide presence in data and analytics; indices; capital formation; and trade execution, clearing and risk management across multiple asset classes. LSEG is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with significant operations in 65 countries across EMEA, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. We employ over 26,000 people globally, more than half located in Asia Pacific.

LSEG’s ticker symbol is LSEG.