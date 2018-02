ibq announces 11 per cent net profit growth

Doha, Qatar – Today International Bank of Qatar (ibq) announced its 2017 results which show total operating income up 13 per cent and net profit up 11 per cent, compared to 2016 with net profit reaching QAR 555.1 Million. This strong result was on the back of core underlying transactions emanating from our strong client franchise and is a testament to our Qatar focused business strategy. All business segments generated a positive year on year total income performance which contributed to the overall net profit increase. Expenses were tightly managed and in line with expectations with the cost income ratio improving by almost 3 per cent to 34.4 per cent. ibq continues to rationalize its cost structure as appropriate while keeping pace with technology, security and safeguarding client data and assets.

ibq consciously reduced its dependence on interbank funding from the market by 35.4 per cent as additional liquidity was not required. Corporate governance remains pivotal as always. ibq’s financial stability and liquidity remains very healthy as reflected by all regulatory ratios being within the requirements of the The shape of the balance sheet was directionally sound as the asset quality remained strong and stable, with the non-performing loan ratio at 1.20 per cent even though total assets decreased by 7.5 per cent. Loans and advances improved by 3.4 per cent year on year while deposits declined at a marginal 1.7 per cent. However, deposits grew in the second half of 2017 by 10.2 per cent.consciously reduced its dependence on interbank funding from the market by 35.4 per cent as additional liquidity was not required. Corporate governance remains pivotal as always.s financial stability and liquidity remains very healthy as reflected by all regulatory ratios being within the requirements of the QCB including our credit ratio and liquidity ratio. Total capital adequacy of the bank under Basel III guidelines is now 15.34 per cent (2016: 14.25 per cent) and is higher than the regulatory minimum requirements prescribed by the QCB and Basel Committee.

