flynas opens opportunities for Saudi women through its Future Pilots and Flight Attendants programs

flynas stated that the “Future Pilots” program aims to recruit 200 male and female pilots over the next five years, while the “Flight Attendants” program aims to attract 300 Saudi male and female flight attendants within two years. flynas will consider the working hours and will allocate a uniform for Saudi female flight attendants in line with the Saudi customs and traditions.

flynas , the Saudi national air carrier and leading low-cost airline in the Middle East announced that starting today, it will open employment applications to young Saudi men and women for the “Future Pilots” and “Flight Attendants” programs.

In terms of the most important conditions, flynas stated that the applicant should be of Saudi National, fluent in verbal English, holds a minimum of a high-school certificate, and must match the international aviation standards in relation to his/her weight and height.

For more information on the conditions, applicants can visit the following links:

Future Pilots Program: https://www.flynas.com/ar/media-center/future-pilot

Flight Attendants Program: https://www.flynas.com/ar/media-center/flight-attendant

flynas is keen on empowering Saudi women to play their important role in the Kingdom's transformation in line with their qualifications and suitability. Women are distinguished in many areas at flynas and are an essential part of its success.

About Flynas:

Established in 2007, flynas is the national Saudi Carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East with a fleet of 30 Airbus A320 Aircraft, operating over 1,100 flights weekly to 17 domestic destinations and 53 international destinations. Since its launch, flynas has successfully carried more than 38 million passengers from its bases of Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Abha.

flynas’ high value offerings, on-time performance and superior customer service earned flynas the award for Middle East’s Leading Low-Cost Airline from World Travel Awards 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, as well as the prestigious Skytrax Award for Middle East’s Best Low-Cost Airline in 2017 and 2018.

For more information, visit www.flynas.com

